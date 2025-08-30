KSRTC Issues Clarification Regarding Talapady Accident: Brake Failure Not a Factor

Mangalore: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has released an official statement clarifying the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident that occurred in Talapady on Thursday, August 28th, resulting in the loss of six lives. The corporation emphatically denies claims circulating in certain media outlets suggesting a brake failure was responsible for the incident.

According to the KSRTC’s internal investigation, bus number KA 19 F 3407, operating out of the Mangalore-1 depot and driven by Nijalingappa Chalavadi, was traveling from Kasaragod towards Mangalore at approximately 1:45 PM. The incident occurred near the Talapady toll gate on a downward-sloping section of the road.

The KSRTC’s statement asserts that the driver, Mr. Chalavadi, was operating the bus at an excessive speed. In an attempt to avoid colliding with an auto-rickshaw ahead, he applied the vehicle’s brakes. This action resulted in the KSRTC bus colliding with the auto-rickshaw with fatal consequences. The force of the impact caused the bus to skid and abruptly change direction.

Tragically, two passengers in the auto-rickshaw died instantly at the scene. The auto-rickshaw driver and four other passengers sustained critical injuries and were immediately transported to Yenepoya Hospital for medical treatment. Regrettably, despite medical intervention, all five succumbed to their injuries.

Adding to the chaotic aftermath, the KSRTC driver, reportedly in a state of panic following the collision, exited the bus, leaving it unattended. Due to the slope of the road, the unoccupied bus rolled backwards, striking another auto-rickshaw parked along the roadside and also hitting two pedestrians who were waiting for a bus at the location.

The KSRTC’s statement directly addresses what it describes as “false information” being disseminated by some media outlets on social media platforms concerning the maintenance of the corporation’s vehicles. The corporation categorically refutes any suggestion that the accident was caused by a mechanical failure, specifically a brake malfunction.

“The KSRTC wishes to clarify unequivocally that the accident was not a result of any mechanical failure or deficiency in the maintenance of the bus,” the statement emphasized. “The preliminary findings of our investigation indicate that the primary cause of the accident was the driver’s excessive speed and subsequent actions.”

The KSRTC has assured the public that a full and thorough investigation into the incident is underway. The corporation has pledged to cooperate fully with all relevant authorities in their inquiries. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.