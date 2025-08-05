ESIC and KCCI to Host Awareness Programme on ESIC’s SPREE 2025 and Employee Benefits

Mangaluru: The Employees State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Mangaluru, in collaboration with the Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI), is set to host an awareness programme focusing on SPREE 2025 (Scheme to Promote Registration of Employers and Employees) and the various schemes and benefits offered by ESIC. The event is being jointly organized with the Kanara Industries Association (KIA) and the District Small Industries Association Mangaluru (DSIAM).

The programme aims to educate employers, employees, and HR professionals about the SPREE 2025 initiative, which seeks to streamline and encourage the registration of both employers and employees under the ESIC scheme. Participants will gain valuable insights into the benefits and procedures associated with ESIC, fostering a better understanding of employee welfare and compliance requirements.

The awareness programme is scheduled for Thursday, August 7th, 2025, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the KCCI Meeting Hall, located in Bunder, Mangaluru.

Attendance at the event is free of charge, offering an accessible opportunity for businesses and individuals to learn about ESIC’s offerings. Interested parties are encouraged to register in advance through the following link: https://forms.gle/ NyQuNiUKbrZaxHzC9.

The collaboration between ESIC and prominent industry associations underscores the importance of promoting awareness and adoption of employee-centric initiatives. By providing a platform for knowledge sharing and interaction, the programme seeks to empower stakeholders to leverage the benefits of SPREE 2025 and ESIC schemes, contributing to a more robust and socially responsible business environment in the region.