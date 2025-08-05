Shivamogga Diocese Observes Vianney Day with Clergy Recollection and Jubilarian Felicitation

Shivamogga: The Diocese of Shimoga commemorated Vianney Day on August 4th, 2024, at Sannidhi, Shivamogga, with a program centered on clergy recollection and the recognition of priestly jubilarians. The event, organized under the auspices of Bishop Francis Serrao SJ, was preceded by a two-day clergy recollection held on August 3rd and 4th at the same venue.

The clergy recollection commenced at 6:00 p.m. on August 3rd with an opening prayer and welcome address by Bishop Francis Serrao SJ. Rev. Fr. John Sequiera OCD served as the preacher for the recollection, with Fr. Sunil Rodrigues OCD introducing him to the assembled clergy.

Fr. Sequiera delivered two discourses focusing on pertinent aspects of priestly identity and vocation. The first talk centered on “Our Christian Identity,” while the second addressed “Our Identity as Priests.” Following the first talk, confessions were heard at 7:15 p.m., concurrent with an adoration led by Fr. Nelson Pinto, OCD. The second discourse was delivered at 8:30 a.m. on August 4th.

A festal Holy Eucharist was celebrated at 9:45 a.m. on August 4th, with Bishop Francis Serrao SJ presiding alongside the priests, religious men, and women in attendance. Fr. Sunil Rodrigues OCD delivered the homily, which was described as thought-provoking.

At 11:00 AM, the assembly convened in the hall for a program led by the CRI (Conference of Religious India) unit of the Diocese of Shimoga. A central element of the program was the felicitation of Bishop Serrao and the jubilarians, namely: Fr. Jose B. Castelino, Fr. George K. A., Fr. Santhosh D’Cunha, Fr. Franklin D’Souza, Fr. Lancy Barthalomeo D’Souza, and Fr. Stephen Maxi Albuquerque. The CRI unit also organized games for the priests.

Bishop Francis Serrao SJ addressed the gathering, imparting a message of guidance and information. Msgr. Very Rev. Fr. Stany D’Souza, Vicar General of the Diocese of Shimoga, delivered a vote of thanks on behalf of all present, expressing gratitude to those who contributed to the success of the event.

Rev. Fr. Sunil Rodrigues, OCD, President of the CRI, Diocese of Shimoga, and his team were responsible for the organization and execution of the program dedicated to the priests. The event served as an occasion for spiritual enrichment, fraternal bonding, and recognition of dedicated service within the Diocese of Shimoga.