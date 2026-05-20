Ethan Raphael Tauro Appointed as NSUI Dakshina Kannada District General Secretary

Mangaluru: In a recent development within the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), Ethan Raphael Tauro has been appointed as the General Secretary of the Dakshina Kannada District unit. The appointment, effective immediately, marks a strategic decision by the organization to bolster its leadership ranks and enhance its outreach within the student community.

The official appointment order was issued by Suhan Alva, the President of the NSUI Dakshina Kannada District unit. The decision reflects the organization’s recognition of Tauro’s potential and capabilities to contribute effectively to the NSUI’s objectives in the region.

The NSUI leadership voiced confidence in Ethan Raphael Tauro’s ability to fulfill the responsibilities of his new role. They cited his demonstrated dedication, leadership qualities, and unwavering commitment as key factors underpinning their decision. Tauro’s involvement is anticipated to significantly strengthen the organization’s presence in Dakshina Kannada and facilitate its mission of serving the student community.

The NSUI is a prominent student organization with a long history of advocating for student rights and welfare. Ethan Raphael Tauro’s appointment as General Secretary is expected to inject renewed vigor into the Dakshina Kannada District unit, enabling it to address the evolving needs and concerns of students in the region more effectively. The organization looks forward to Tauro’s contributions in the coming months as it continues to champion the interests of the student body.