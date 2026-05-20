Former Minister Jayaprakash Hegde Criticizes Modi Government’s Silence Amidst NEET Scandal

Kundapur: Former minister K. Jayaprakash Hegde has sharply criticized the Central government, alleging a pattern of silence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ministers in the face of significant scandals. Speaking at a protest organized by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in Kundapur on Wednesday, Hegde drew a stark contrast to the previous Congress government, during which the BJP routinely criticized then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh as “Mauni Singh” (Silent Singh).

The NSUI protest, held under the flyover at Shastri Circle, was triggered by the recent NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) question paper leak. Hegde asserted that the leak was not merely a breach of security but a deliberate sale of confidential information, jeopardizing the futures of countless aspiring medical students. “The NEET paper was not merely leaked; it was sold,” he stated, emphasizing the severity of the situation. He also expressed dismay over the reported involvement of teachers in the scandal, lamenting the erosion of trust in the teaching profession.

Hegde further accused Prime Minister Modi of evading scrutiny by avoiding questions from foreign journalists. He also pointed out the absence of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during times of economic instability and the disappearance of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following the NEET paper leak.

The former minister called for a return to the state-controlled Common Entrance Test (CET) system for medical entrance examinations, arguing it was a more secure and equitable method. “When CET exams were conducted earlier, there were no question paper leaks or sales,” Hegde stated. He believes reinstating the CET system would also benefit students from Karnataka, enabling more of them to secure medical seats. He demanded a thorough investigation into the NEET paper leak and strict punishment for all those involved in selling the question papers.

Hegde also addressed the broader issue of rising diesel prices and their impact on the cost of essential commodities. He urged citizens to elect representatives who would actively debate issues in Parliament and the Assembly. “If MPs speak openly in the Lok Sabha, many problems can be solved,” he said.

Congress leader Dinesh Hegde Molahalli echoed these sentiments, stating that NEET question papers are leaked every year, rendering students’ hard work meaningless. He demanded severe penalties for those responsible and called for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

District Congress spokesperson Vikas Hegde recalled former Chief Minister Veerappa Moily’s introduction of CET entrance exams to aid students from disadvantaged backgrounds. He alleged that the BJP government, under Narendra Modi’s leadership, introduced NEET as part of a new education policy to restrict access to medical education for children from poorer families. “We opposed NEET from the beginning,” he said. “The NEET paper leak has become a continuous process. Middlemen connected to the Centre are leaking papers and selling them to wealthy families to ensure their children become doctors.” He criticized the BJP in Kundapur for their silence on the NEET issue, contrasting it with their protests against land legally obtained by the Block Congress.

NSUI district president Saurabh Ballal and district secretary Sumanth Shetty also addressed the gathering, adding their voices to the chorus of condemnation.

Following the protest meeting, NSUI activists staged a road blockade, symbolically throwing photocopies of currency notes and chanting slogans against the Central government. Police subsequently detained the protestors.

Law enforcement, under Inspector Jayaram Gowda’s leadership, ensured security arrangements were in place throughout the protest.