Ethnic violence-hit Manipur celebrates low-key Holi

Imphal: Holi, one of the biggest annual festival celebrations in Manipur, was rejoiced on Friday by the majority Meitei community in a low key manner as ethnic violence gripped the state for more than 22 months.

Holi or Yaoshang is traditionally held for five days in Manipur and it formally began on Friday evening with the burning of straw huts built at the famous Shri Govindaji temple complex in Palace Compound and at a few other localities.

Due to the ethnic hostilities, like the previous two years, the festival of colour has been restricted to religious and community sports activities associated with the carnival.

A gathering of people marked the occasion in the Mantripukhri area, where festivities kicked off with traditional rituals and music.

Due to the law and order issues, no amusement and entertainment events, including cultural dances, were not organised by the civil societies.

A Meitei priest, said that besides the ethnic violence, thousands of people displaced from their homes and villages and staying in relief camps since May 2023 are unable to organise the festival-related events.

Manipur is famous for its varied sports and cultural activities.

Holi in the northeastern state is not just celebrated by playing with colours, but by organising sporting events across the state.

Known as Yaoshang, Manipur’s unique Holi, the festival of colours is being celebrated with renewed energy and excitement.

The Yaoshang comprises sports and traditional cultural events.

Various local clubs and communities have already begun organising sports meets in different parts of the state in restricted manners, setting the stage for an action-packed and joyful festival.

Yaoshang, celebrated at the onset of spring, is one of the most anticipated five–day festivals.

While Holi is marked by the throwing of colours in other parts of India, Manipur’s celebration is deeply rooted in sports, fitness and cultural activities.

The sports meets feature a wide range of actions, including long marathons, half marathons, athletics, football matches, and indoor games.

Participants range from young children to senior citizens, creating a lively and competitive atmosphere.

During the Yaoshang, children walk from door-to-door in their neighbourhood, give blessings to adults, and in return, they receive money.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh made first public appearance after his resignation on February 9 to greet people on Holi and Yaoshang.

Biren Singh took part in the celebrations, lighting the traditional Holi pyre, a significant event that symbolises the onset of the festival in the state.

His presence added to the festive spirit, drawing cheers from attendees.

In a post on X, the former Chief Minister said: “Heartiest greetings to the people of Manipur on the joyous occasion of Yaoshang. This festival of colours and harmony symbolises unity, joy, and the rich cultural heritage of our state. May the celebrations bring happiness, good health, and prosperity to all. Wishing everyone a safe and blessed Yaoshang.”