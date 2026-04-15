Europe plans Hormuz mission without US: Report

Washington: European countries are preparing a postwar plan to secure shipping through the Strait of Hormuz without direct US involvement, as tensions from the Iran conflict reshape trans-Atlantic ties.

The proposal, led by the UK and France, would create a broad coalition to restore confidence in the waterway after hostilities end. It would include mine-clearing operations and naval deployments, but exclude “belligerent” parties such as the United States, Israel and Iran, according to officials cited in a Wall Street Journal report.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the mission would be defensive in nature. European ships would not operate under American command. The goal is to reassure shipping companies that it is safe to return once the fighting stops.

The plan would be launched only after calm is restored. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said the coalition would coordinate with countries bordering the strait, including Iran and Oman. That suggests any deployment may require Tehran’s approval.

Germany is expected to play a key role. Berlin has long been cautious about overseas military operations. But officials say it could contribute ships and surveillance assets, making the mission more substantial.

The plan has three main aims. First, to put logistics in place so hundreds of ships stuck in the strait can leave. Second, to carry out large-scale demining after Iran mined parts of the waterway early in the conflict. Third, to deploy naval escorts and surveillance to ensure safe passage.

Analysts say demining will take time. Europe has more such capabilities than the United States, which has reduced its minesweeping fleet. Even after a ceasefire, a Western naval presence may be needed to reassure insurers and shippers. “There will need to be at some point an escort system or some convoy to protect ships,” said Mujtaba Rahman of Eurasia Group.

The plan is modelled partly on the European Union’s Operation Aspides in the Red Sea. That mission coordinated naval escorts to protect commercial vessels from Houthi attacks. The Hormuz effort would be separate from a larger US-led operation previously deployed in the region.

The proposal comes amid growing differences between Europe and Washington. US President Donald Trump has urged European allies to help reopen the strait by force. European leaders have pushed back. They warn such a move could escalate the conflict and expose ships to missile threats.

Officials said China and India have been invited to discussions, though it is unclear if they will take part.

The Strait of Hormuz carries about a fifth of the world’s oil. Any disruption affects global energy markets, including major importers such as India.

The plan reflects a broader shift. European countries are preparing to take on more security responsibility, especially in critical trade routes, as questions grow over long-term US military leadership.