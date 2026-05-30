Case Registered Under BNS Sections 196 and 353 Over Statements in Social Media and YouTube Video

Mangaluru: Police have registered a case under Sections 196 and 353 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with statements made in a video circulated on social media and YouTube platforms.

According to the police, certain remarks in the video have the potential to promote hatred, enmity, or disharmony among groups based on religion, region, language, or other identities. Given the nature of the statements, the police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

Police sources said they received a formal complaint regarding the matter on Saturday. The complainant, who had reportedly left the scene on the day of the incident, later returned and submitted an official complaint, which initiated legal proceedings.

Responding to the development, the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner stated that the duty of journalists and reporters is to present facts and report events objectively and impartially. He emphasized that targeting individuals, creating hostility, promoting social divisions, or engaging in activities that violate the law do not fall within the scope of responsible journalism.

Police sources further noted that concerns had previously been raised regarding certain individuals using YouTube and other social media platforms without adhering to established standards of professional journalism. However, officials clarified that the facts and circumstances of the present case would become clear only after a detailed investigation.

Based on the complaint received, available evidence, and preliminary findings, police registered a case under Sections 196 and 353 of the BNS. Further investigation is in progress.

Authorities also reiterated that every citizen has the right to express opinions on matters of public interest. However, such expression must remain within the bounds of the law and should not adversely affect public order, communal harmony, or social cohesion.

Meanwhile, officials disclosed that on the same day, a woman had lodged a complaint against a street vendor operating on a footpath. After examining the video and other available material, police found no prima facie evidence warranting the registration of a criminal case. Consequently, the matter was recorded as a Non-Cognizable (NC) complaint, and an acknowledgement receipt was issued to the complainant.

Subsequently, the complainant approached the court through the prescribed legal process. Acting on the court’s directions, police have now commenced an inquiry into the matter and are carrying out further investigation in accordance with the law, officials said.



