‘Everyone Must Become a Partner in the Nation’s Progress’ – Padma Shri Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar

Mangaluru: In a call to action, Padma Shri Dr. A.S. Kiran Kumar, former Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), emphasized the importance of widespread participation in the nation’s progress, urging citizens to engage with space research and contribute at every level. Dr. Kumar delivered these remarks at a special lecture program titled “ISRO’s Legacy and Future Horizons,” held at the Swami Vivekananda Auditorium of Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru.

The event, jointly organized by Ramakrishna Mission and Samatha (R) Mahila Balaga, Mangaluru, aimed to illuminate India’s significant achievements in space exploration and inspire students with scientific knowledge and motivational insights. Over 1,000 students from various schools and colleges attended the program and explored the “Space on Wheels” exhibition.

Dr. Kiran Kumar highlighted the foundational contributions of visionaries like Vikram Sarabhai and Homi J. Bhabha to ISRO’s establishment. He underscored ISRO’s pivotal role in India’s development across diverse sectors, including communication, agriculture, fisheries, defence, weather forecasting, and navigation. He noted that ISRO has democratized access to cutting-edge technology for ordinary citizens, enabling self-reliance in space and positioning India as a leading global space power.

“While most countries started their space programs for military needs, India remains the only country to begin its program to solve societal issues and support common people,” Dr. Kumar stated. He further elaborated on India’s successful launch of over 450 satellites from more than 34 countries, alongside landmark missions like Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan, and Aditya, which have garnered international acclaim for India’s capabilities. He identified the ambitious Gaganyaan mission—India’s endeavor to send a human to space—as the nation’s next significant stride.

The program commenced with an inauguration by Mrs. Sumana Ghate, General Manager of Karnataka Bank, and was presided over by Mrs. Katyayini Bhide, President of Samatha Mahila Balaga, Mangaluru. Swami Jitakamanandaji, Secretary of Ramakrishna Math, Mangaluru, graced the event with his presence. Dignitaries including Dr. M.M. Nayak, former Director of ISRO’s INSAT Program and former Professor at IISc, Bangalore; Mrs. Vijayalakshmi Rao, Honorary President of Samatha Mahila Balaga; and Dr. Manjunath Bhandari, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council, were also in attendance.

Dr. Kiran Kumar was felicitated by Ramakrishna Mission and Samatha Mahila Balaga in recognition of his invaluable contributions. The dialogue session was moderated by Ranjan Bellarpady, chief coordinator of the Swachh Mangaluru campaign, and the program was compered by Prof. Santosh Alva Ekkaru and Mrs. Anupama Ananthamurthi.

Complementing the lecture, the “Space on Wheels” exhibition, a mobile scientific display curated by U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, showcased ISRO’s history, achievements, and future vision. The specially designed exhibition bus attracted considerable interest, providing students with an engaging and informative experience.