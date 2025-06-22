Bantwal Police Register Case Over False News Report

Bantwal: A case has been registered at Bantwal Rural Police Station concerning the dissemination of false information via a news link. The headline in question, “Sword attack continues again in Dakshina Kannada district; an attack on two innocent Muslims who were returning home from work in Sajipa,” has been refuted by authorities.

The initial report of a sword attack in Sajipa circulated widely on social media. According to the complainant, who maintains no association with the contested news item, a formal complaint was filed, leading to the registration of a case.

The case, registered on Saturday, targets the news website D TV Kannada. Authorities have registered the case under Crime No. 75/2025, Section 240 BNS, after securing court permission. The charges relate to inciting public fear and disturbing public peace through the publication of false news. An investigation is currently in progress.

In a related development, a separate case has been filed against a Facebook account under the name Muhammad Naushad. This case, registered as 76/2025, Section 240 BNS, addresses the broadcasting of false news on Facebook. Police have confirmed that an investigation into this matter is also underway.