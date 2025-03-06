Everyone will be brought to book: K’taka Cong MLA on arrest of Kannada actress for gold smuggling

Bengaluru: Karnataka Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad stated on Thursday that everyone involved in the gold smuggling case, in which Kannada film actress Ranya Rao has been jailed, will be brought to book.

Speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, MLA Rizwan, while responding to a question on the matter, said, “It’s very shocking to know that an IPS officer’s daughter is involved in smuggling activities. Some claim that she is his stepdaughter. However, the government is taking this matter very seriously, and we will ensure that the case is thoroughly investigated, the facts are uncovered, and all those involved are identified.”

“Whoever is involved, whether an ordinary person or an influential individual, will be brought to book, and we will ensure full transparency in the matter,” MLA Rizwan Arshad emphasised.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials arrested Kannada film actress Ranya Rao after seizing 14.8 kg of gold from her at Bengaluru International Airport on Monday night.

The actress was taken into custody at the airport upon her arrival on an Emirates flight from Dubai. DRI officers had been monitoring her movements due to her frequent trips to Dubai. She has been remanded to judicial custody.

Commenting on External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar’s statement that Pakistan vacating Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK) would resolve the Kashmir issue, MLA Rizwan said, “I would be very happy if Jaishankar says that they will reclaim Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Congress party would be the happiest if the present government succeeds in integrating PoK with India.”

“With that said, Jaishankar should also focus on reclaiming the land taken by China in Ladakh. You are letting our land go to China without raising any concerns, but you are talking about reclaiming PoK. Please first take back the territory occupied by China over the last three to four years. We believe it amounts to thousands of square kilometers. China is even building villages right on the Indian border and inside Indian territory,” he added.

Speaking about illegal immigrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh, he said, “The government is very serious about illegal immigration. It was our government that identified illegal immigrants, including those from Pakistan, who had been living here for more than four to five years. We have identified them and taken the necessary steps to deport them as per the law.”

Addressing BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, he added, “All these immigrants settled in Karnataka during the BJP government’s tenure. When the Congress party came to power, we identified illegal immigrants from Pakistan and took steps to deport them.”

BJP MLA Yatnal had raised concerns about illegal immigration from Pakistan and Bangladesh in the Assembly, warning that if it is not controlled, Karnataka could become like West Bengal.



