PM Vishwakarma Yojana empowers tribal women in MP’s Damoh

Damoh (Madhya Pradesh): The PM Vishwakarma Yojana, launched by the Government of India, has turned into a beacon of hope for underprivileged communities, particularly tribal women in rural Madhya Pradesh.

The initiative, designed to offer free training and financial assistance, is empowering women to become self-reliant through skills in sewing, embroidery, and weaving, opening doors to self-employment and economic independence.

In Damoh district, the impact of this scheme is already evident. In the village of Nandpura, located in the Mahangwa Gram Panchayat of Tendukheda block, a group of tribal women embraced the opportunity to change their lives.

They enrolled in the scheme by filling out online forms at a local computer cafe and underwent three months of free training in running sewing machines, embroidery, and fabric weaving.

The primary aim of the PM Vishwakarma Yojana is to support traditional artisans by providing them with skills, training, and financial assistance to purchase sewing machines.

The goal is to enable women to set up small sewing businesses at home, boosting their income and providing them with a steady livelihood.

These efforts are focussed on breaking the cycle of poverty by offering women the skills to support their families and increase their financial independence.

One such woman benefiting from the scheme is Vidhya Bai Gound, a tribal woman from Nandpura. After losing her husband, Mukesh Gound, a few years ago, Vidhya found herself struggling to make ends meet. With a young son to raise, she worked as a labourer in her village while running a small grocery shop to support her family. However, everything changed when she learned about PM Vishwakarma Yojana.

Speaking to IANS, Vidhya Bai Gound said, “I was struggling to manage the household after my husband passed away.”

“I worked as a labourer and ran a small shop, but I still couldn’t make ends meet. When I found out about this scheme, I filled out the online form and joined the training programme in Tendukheda. I received my certificate by post, and soon, the government will deposit Rs 15,000 into my account to purchase a sewing machine. In the meantime, I’ve started sewing clothes on a rented machine, and my family’s financial situation is improving.”

Vidhya’s story is a testament to how this initiative is transforming lives, giving women the chance to thrive, even in challenging circumstances.

Another woman, Rajni Adivasi from Nandpura, also shared her story.

“I heard about the scheme and filled out the form at a computer shop. After a week of training, I began stitching clothes. Thanks to PM Modi’s initiative, I now earn between Rs 200 to Rs 500 by stitching old clothes. Though I haven’t received the financial assistance for a machine yet, I’ve already received my training certificate, and I’m hopeful the funds will come soon.”

The PM Vishwakarma Yojana is structured to benefit artisans in two phases: A 5-day basic training followed by 15 days of advanced training.

The artisans receive a daily wage of Rs 500 during the training period. Upon successful completion, they are provided with financial support of up to Rs 15,000 to buy a sewing machine.

Additionally, those with a training certificate are eligible for loans of up to Rs 3 lakh, offering them further opportunities to grow their businesses and become financially independent.