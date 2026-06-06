Everything has been sorted out: Karnataka CM Shivakumar on minister’s resignation

Bengaluru,: Karnataka Chief Minister, D.K. Shivakumar, on Saturday said that the issue surrounding Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy’s resignation had been resolved, adding that there was no need for speculation over the matter anymore.

Responding to developments regarding the resignation status of Ramalinga Reddy, Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru that “everything has been sorted out” and urged the media not to circulate reports that could later prove to be incorrect.

“Ramalinga Reddy is my friend. Don’t worry or churn out stories. Those stories are turning out to be untrue. He had sent his resignation letter on WhatsApp. Things have been settled,” the Chief Minister said to reporters.

When asked about his late-night meeting with the minister, Shivakumar reiterated that the matter had been resolved amicably, describing Reddy as a close friend.

On criticism by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about Karnataka developments, Shivakumar said the Prime Minister had conveyed good wishes to him. “I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his wishes. We should not do politics over this. Our government is focussed on ensuring development for the people. I will meet the Prime Minister on matters related to the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister also confirmed that he had discussed the matter with AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala.

According to sources, Reddy reportedly told Surjewala that he should have been informed earlier about the non-allocation of the Bengaluru Development portfolio. “Changing it after giving an assurance is not correct. I would not have accepted the Cabinet post if I had known about the portfolio allocation in advance,” he is said to have told the party leadership.

Following the meeting, Surjewala reportedly assured that he would speak to the Chief Minister and resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, Minister for PWD Satish Jarkiholi, considered a close associate of former CM Siddaramaiah, met CM Shivakumar and held discussions regarding Reddy’s resignation. He is said to have urged the Chief Minister to consider Reddy’s demand and ensure that he withdraws his resignation. He also reportedly discussed the need to keep Minister K.H. Muniyappa satisfied within the party.

On the other hand, Health Minister U.T. Khader, commenting on the situation and former minister Zameer Ahmad Khan not making it to the Cabinet in the first phase, said that patience, loyalty, honesty, and commitment are important within the Congress party, adding that the party and the country are more important than individuals.