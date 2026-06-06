Crucial phase for Pinarayi Vijayan and CPM as ED steps up CMRL probe

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala CPI(M), already struggling to recover from its electoral setback, is facing another politically sensitive phase with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) set to intensify its probe into the CMRL–Exalogic transaction case.

The Kerala High Court verdict, which dismissed CMRL’s challenge against the ED investigation, has given the central agency a fresh legal footing to proceed with further action.

While the ED’s next steps in the case, including the possibility of questioning Veena Vijayan, examining her bank lockers and scrutinising foreign financial transactions, have triggered political attention, the larger challenge before the CPI(M) is the growing unease within its own organisational structure.

The latest developments have come at a time when the party is witnessing widespread dissatisfaction among cadres following the poll debacle.

The anger expressed during cadre meetings across different levels of the organisation was not confined to the election defeat alone.

A section of the rank and file has been questioning the manner in which the government and party leadership have been functioning, with criticism largely directed at former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and State Secretary M V Govindan.

For a party known for its disciplined organisational machinery, the open expression of discontent within cadre forums has been unusual.

Though the present ED investigation surfaced as a major issue only now, the resentment among sections of the cadre has been building over a period of time.

Many workers feel that the leadership has become increasingly distant from the concerns raised at the grassroots level.

The ED has already frozen around 242 bank accounts linked to the case, involving approximately Rs 18 crore, and has indicated that the alleged financial irregularities involve around Rs 132 crore.

The agency’s renewed moves after the High Court verdict suggest that the investigation could enter a more crucial stage, with more individuals linked to CMRL likely to be questioned.

Politically, the CPI(M) may not face an immediate organisational crisis or direct electoral fallout from the probe.

The party has traditionally managed internal challenges through its organisational mechanisms.

However, the timing of the ED’s renewed action has made the situation more complicated for the leadership.

The coming days could therefore be significant not only for Veena Vijayan and the legal direction of the case but also for the CPI(M)’s internal dynamics.

The party cadre, already unsettled after the electoral setback, is now watching closely how the leadership responds to the ED’s next moves.

The developments may test both the political resilience of Vijayan and the ability of the CPI(M) to hold together its traditionally disciplined base.