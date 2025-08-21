Ex-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot terms Centre’s bills to oust arrested PM, CMs ‘threat to democracy’

New Delhi: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Thursday criticised the Centre’s proposed bills that allows the removal of the Prime Minister, a Chief Minister, or any Union or State Minister who remains under arrest for 30 days on a criminal charge, calling it a ‘direct threat’ to democracy and federalism.

“Such a law reflects an undemocratic and authoritarian mindset. It threatens the very foundation of Indian democracy and federalism. All political parties, regardless of ideology, must unite to oppose this bill to safeguard democratic values, protect public opinion, and prevent the misuse of institutions for political vendetta,” Gehlot said.

Recalling past incidents, Gehlot said that in the last decade, several opposition leaders holding key posts, including Chief Ministers and State Ministers, were jailed without bail for months. “However, after prolonged trials, many of them were ultimately acquitted, proving that their arrests were politically motivated acts of revenge by the BJP government,” he added.

He further alleged that the NDA government’s move to push such a law is not only aimed at suppressing opposition politics but also at destabilising state governments, weakening public opinion, and creating a pathway for the BJP to form governments by force.

“Worryingly, this law would not only target opposition leaders but could also be misused against ruling party leaders who refuse to comply with the dictates of the top leadership. Agencies like the ED and CBI could be deployed to arrest and discredit them, tarnishing their public image for political gain,” Gehlot warned.

The three bills to which Gehlot reacted include the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill 2025.

The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill provides for the automatic removal of a prime minister, chief minister, or minister if they remain in judicial custody for 30 consecutive days. However, the offence for which they are held should be punishable for five years or more.