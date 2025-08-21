Prohibitory Orders Enforced after Timarodi Arrest

Udupi: Following the arrest of social activist Mahesh Shetty Timarodi by Brahmavar Police, Udupi Deputy Commissioner Swaroopa T K., has imposed prohibitory measures within a 500-meter radius of the Brahmavar Police Station. These measures are effective from 1:00 PM on August 21 to 1:00 PM on August 22, 2025.

Timarodi, an active Hindu activist and a social campaigner, was arrested at Ujire in connection with Crime No. 177/2025 registered at Brahmavar Police Station.

The Udupi Superintendent of Police recommended prohibitory measures under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, considering the sensitive situation.

The Deputy Commissioner has issued the order as a precautionary step to safeguard public peace and maintain law and order.