Ex Rajasthan Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya returns to Congress

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Minister Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, who had left the Congress to join the BJP, returned to the grand old party.

According to party sources, the process for Malviya’s return involved assessments at three levels.

After completing the internal procedure, Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) President Govind Singh Dotasra sent a detailed report to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in Delhi late Friday night.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge approved the proposal within an hour, following which an official letter confirming Malviya’s reinstatement was issued the same night.

Subsequently, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal sent a formal communication from Delhi to the party’s Rajasthan in-charge, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, conveying approval for Malviya’s return. His formal joining programme is expected to be organised soon at the state Congress headquarters.

Earlier on Friday, a meeting of the Rajasthan Congress Disciplinary Committee, chaired by former minister Udaylal Anjana, was held to consider Malviya’s case.

The committee unanimously recommended his reinstatement, effectively paving the way for his return to the party he had left during the last Assembly elections.

However, a procedural complication arose as Malviya had earlier been a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

According to party rules, a decision in such cases cannot be taken at the state level. The Disciplinary Committee therefore forwarded its recommendation to the PCC chief, who in turn sought approval from the central leadership.

Dotasra later clarified that since Malviya had been a CWC member, the decision was appropriately taken at the AICC level, and formal orders have now been issued.

Disciplinary Committee chairman Udaylal Anjana said that the return of several other leaders, including Kanta Bhil, Khiladi Lal Berwa, Gopal Gurjar, Kailash Meena, and Subhash Tamboli, was also discussed.

Committee member Shakuntala Rawat claimed that several BJP leaders are “disillusioned” and in touch with Congress leaders, indicating more political switches in the coming days.