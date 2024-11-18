Excise Department Executes Raids in Mangaluru, Seizing Illegal Liquor

Mangaluru: In a significant operation aimed at curbing the illegal liquor trade, the Excise Department executed a raid at the residence of Chandrakant in Gorigudde, Mangaluru. During this operation, officials seized a substantial quantity of various types of liquor illicitly stored and procured from the neighboring state of Goa. In total, the authorities confiscated 47 liters of liquor, with an estimated market value of ₹64,500.

In a separate incident, the Excise Department apprehended Shyam Sundar Nambiyar of Sutar Pete while he was found transporting unauthorized brands of liquor labeled “For Soldiers Only.” Nambiyar was using a two-wheeler for transportation without the requisite licenses, as he intended to sell the liquor illegally. The authorities seized the liquor involved in this case, and an official case has been registered against him.

Additionally, the department confiscated 11.250 liters of liquor and the two-wheeler utilized for its transport in connection with the second case. The total value of the liquor seized across both operations amounts to approximately one lakh rupees.

The successful execution of these raids has been attributed to the diligent efforts of Excise Inspector Kamala H.N. from Zone-2, along with her dedicated team members Sunil Baindur, Basavaraj Thore, Naveen Nayak B, Raghuram, and Pavan Kumar. The Excise Department remains committed to combating illegal liquor trade to ensure public safety and compliance with regulatory norms.