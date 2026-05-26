Kota women deaths due to C-sec complications; supply chain probe begins, legal action underway

Jaipur: The Rajasthan government and the Drug Control Department have initiated immediate action in connection with the deaths of five women reported after cesarean section (C-section) complications, officials said on Tuesday.

Samples of medicines used at the hospital have been collected for laboratory examination, while an investigation into the drug supply chain has also commenced.

Authorities have initiated legal proceedings under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, as the probe into the matter intensifies, Government Medical College Kota Principal Nilesh Jain said.

The Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, includes filing of FIR and imprisonment if proven guilty.

The Government Medical College Kota has issued a clarification regarding the recent deaths of women post C-section challenges, saying that attributing the deaths to the use of Oxytocin injection is not factually established.

According to the Medical College administration, the deceased women were suffering from severe medical complications, and no conclusive evidence has emerged linking their deaths directly to Oxytocin injection.

The clarification follows media reports alleging that the deaths at Kota Medical College Hospital were caused by Oxytocin injections.

The institution said that, based on medical facts and expert review, such conclusions are not scientifically proven.

The Government Medical College Kota Principal told that samples of various medicines used in treatment were collected by the Drug Control Department for examination.

Out of 28 samples sent to the State Drug Testing Laboratory in Jaipur and others being sent to national laboratories, reports for 23 have been received so far, and all have been found compliant with prescribed quality standards except only one sample, Oxytocin injection, with batch number TOCIN I-7881.

It has been declared “Not of Standard Quality/Spurious” following the failure of a specific test parameter. However, the medical college emphasised that this alone cannot be treated as proof that the injection caused the deaths.

The State government and the Drug Control Department meanwhile initiated immediate action.

Samples of medicines available in the hospital related to the case have been taken for examination, and an investigation into the supply chain has also begun.

Legal proceedings are being initiated under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940.

Jain also said that a review of medical records and expert analysis indicates the women suffered from conditions such as Sepsis and Multi-Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS).

No medical evidence has emerged to establish that Oxytocin was the direct cause of death.

Medical experts also clarified that several other medications and emergency medical interventions, including ventilator support, antibiotics, and intravenous fluids, are routinely used in such cases, and the administration of Oxytocin in such circumstances does not automatically imply a causal link to mortality, Jain added.

The Rajasthan government has assured that the matter is being investigated thoroughly through scientific and laboratory analysis, and strict action will be taken against any individual, institution, or company found guilty.