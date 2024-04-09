Excise officials Raid house of BJP Yuva Morcha Leader in Brahmavar, Recover Rs 1.55 lakh worth CSD Liquor

Brahmavar: The Excise officials raided the house of the BJP Yuva Morcha leader in Brahmavar and seized Military liquor (CSD) worth Rs 1.55 lakh, here, on April 8 night.

After getting reliable information, the excise officials conducted the raid under the guidance of the excise joint commissioner of Mangaluru division and excise deputy commissioner of Udupi at the residence of Ramesh Prabhu in Indiranagar, Brahmavar. It is learnt that Ramesh Prabhu’s son is an office bearer of the BJP Yuva Morcha of the Udupi district.

A total of 33.5 liters of liquor, valued at Rs 1.55 lakh, was seized during the raid leading to the arrest of Ramesh Prabhu. Deputy excise inspector Madhura N Das of Udupi registered a case in connection to the incident, and further investigation is on.