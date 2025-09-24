Excise Raid in Mangalore Uncovers Counterfeit Wine Operation, Items Worth Lakhs Seized

Mangalore: In a significant operation targeting illicit liquor production, excise officials have seized counterfeit wine and related materials valued at lakhs of rupees during a raid in Kadri, Lobo Lane, within Mangalore South Zone-1. The operation involved a coordinated effort by excise inspectors and staff from Mangalore, Talapady investigation station, and Mangalore South Zone-1.

The raid was conducted under the guidance of the Joint Excise Commissioner (Mangalore Division) and the Deputy Excise Commissioner (D.K. District, Mangalore), and was led by the Excise Deputy Superintendent of Mangalore Sub-Division-1. The target of the operation was the residence of Michael Blaise Minezes.

During the search, conducted in the presence of independent witnesses, authorities discovered and confiscated a substantial quantity of illicit materials. The seized items included 238.500 liters of counterfeit wine, 1,500 liters of sludge used in the production of wine, and 3.180 liters of liquor. In addition to the alcoholic beverages, officials also seized various pieces of equipment utilized in the manufacturing of the counterfeit wine.

Michael Blaise Menezes was apprehended at the scene and subsequently presented before the court. A formal case has been registered against him under sections 13(1)(a), 13(1)(f), 14, 15, 32(1), 32(2)(e), 34, and 38(A) of the Karnataka Excise Act, 1965. These sections pertain to offenses related to the illegal manufacture, possession, and sale of alcoholic beverages, as well as the use of fraudulent practices in excise-related activities.

Excise Sub-Inspector Harish P. has stated that the estimated total value of the seized items amounts to Rs. 5,57,690/-. The successful operation underscores the ongoing efforts of the excise department to combat the production and distribution of illicit liquor within the region, safeguarding both public health and state revenue. Further investigations are underway to determine the extent of the operation and identify any other individuals involved.