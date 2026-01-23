Excise scam: Karnataka BJP protests in Assembly, seeks Minister RB Thimmapur’s resignation

Bengaluru: Members of the Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in the Well of the state Assembly on Friday, demanding the resignation of Excise Minister R.B. Thimmapur in connection with an alleged corruption case.

The party alleged that the Congress-led government in the State had minted money through the excise department to fund elections in Assam and Kerala.

It may be noted that the excise department scam, in which three officers attached to the department, including an officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner, were arrested, had taken a new twist with the BJP alleging the involvement of Minister R.B. Thimmapur.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka raised the issue in the House and demanded that it be discussed immediately, insisting that Excise Minister Thimmapur must resign.

“The Excise Minister and the entire department are indulging in corruption. An audio clip has surfaced, and a complaint has been lodged with the Lokayukta. This must be discussed,” Ashoka demanded.

Senior BJP MLA V. Sunil Kumar said the case was entirely about kickbacks and questioned how discussion on such a serious issue could be delayed. Former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that the matter involved corruption on a huge scale. “The Minister is present in the House. Let him resign,” he demanded.

BJP leaders raised slogans demanding Thimmapur’s resignation. “Thimmapur must resign”, and “The Chief Minister should take his resignation,” they shouted. They alleged that money was being collected for the Assam and Kerala elections.

Quoting Minister Priyank Kharge, Ashoka said Kharge had stated that officials had been arrested and allegations had been made. “If the allegations are proved, Minister Thimmapur will not continue in his position. He has challenged the BJP to discuss the issue in the session. When the government says it is ready, why is there hesitation?” Ashoka asked Speaker U.T. Khader.

“It is true that money is being sent to the Assam and Kerala elections — true, 100 per cent. When allegations surfaced against then BJP Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, the Congress, while in opposition, launched scathing attacks on us. I am handing over this pen drive. If the allegations are false, take action against me. A complaint has been filed with the Lokayukta along with an affidavit and documents,” Ashoka said.

BJP legislator Sunil Kumar said the corruption in the excise department was not small-scale but massive and needed to be discussed. “This again proves that a corrupt government exists in the State. With elections in Kerala and Assam, this government wants to mint money here,” he alleged.

As BJP members continued sloganeering and described the government as a “loot government,” Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao objected. When members entered the Well of the House and intensified the protest, Speaker Khader adjourned the House.

After the session resumed, BJP members continued their protest in the Well, reiterating their demand for Thimmapur’s resignation. They shouted slogans such as “This is a loot government,” “Resignation is a must,” and “The Excise Minister is corrupt,” disrupting proceedings.

Speaker Khader stated that there was no precedent for a protest in the Well of the House resulting in a minister’s resignation and adjourned the House till Monday (January 26).

BJP leaders had released purported audio clips in which an officer is allegedly heard demanding a cut for the minister.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to seek the resignation of Minister Thimmapur and stated that if the Chief Minister remained silent, it would be assumed that he too was involved in the scam.

Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths arrested the Deputy Commissioner and two other officials attached to the Excise Department while they were allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25 lakh for issuing a bar licence last Saturday. The accused had allegedly demanded a total bribe of Rs 80 lakh and was caught while receiving the first instalment.

An official statement by the Lokayukta said that the Karnataka Lokayukta Police arrested three officials following a complaint by C. Lakshminarayana. The complainant had applied for a bar licence (CL-7) with the Excise Department. Those arrested were identified as Jagadeesh Naik, Excise Deputy Commissioner; K.M. Thammanna, Superintendent of Excise; and Lakkappa Gani, Excise Constable, all attached to the Office of Bangalore Urban District-8.

The complaint alleged that Deputy Commissioner Jagadeesh Naik and Superintendent Thammanna demanded a bribe of Rs 80 lakh to grant the CL-7 licence and a microbrewery licence.

The Leader of the Opposition, R. Ashoka, charged on Sunday (Jan 18) that a bribery transaction worth Rs 2,500 crore has taken place in the Excise Department, and this money is being used for elections. Therefore, Minister R.B. Thimmapur should resign. He charged that the government sets revenue collection targets for departments. However, in the Excise Department, licenses are being auctioned off.

He said CM Siddaramaiah is directly responsible for this. Congress leaders are using Mahatma Gandhi to oppose the VB G Ram G scheme and are holding sessions for it. The same government has drowned the entire state in addiction and destroyed Gandhi’s ideals, he said.

R.B. Thimmapur is a senior Congress leader hailing from the Dalit community. He is also a close associate of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.