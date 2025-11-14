EXPLORA 2025 – International Homoeopathy Conference held at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

Mangalore: The Inaugural programme of the EXPLORA 2025 – bridging Homoeopathic education, practice & research, International Homoeopathy Conference of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College was held on 14th November 2025 at 11.30 a.m. in the Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady.

Mrs Kamala Bai B, KAS, Chief Administrative Officer, Department of AYUSH, Government of Karnataka, served as the Chief Guest. Dr Ashley Ross, Head of the Department of Homoeopathy, Durban University of Technology, South Africa, and Dr Kim Antony Jobst, Consultant and Director Functional Shift Consulting Ltd, UK, were the guests of honour. Rev Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, presided over the inaugural programme.

The formal inaugural programme began with the invocation of God’s blessings in the form of a prayer song. The Organising Secretary, Dr Sheena K. N., then escorted the dignitaries onto the dais. Rev Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H, gave the welcome address. The conference was symbolically inaugurated by lighting the lamp by the dignitaries on the dais.

On this occasion, the Research Bulletin 2025 was released by the Guest of Honour, Dr Ashley Ross, and the Annual College Magazine – Pioneer 2025 by Dr Kim Antony Jobst. The Staff editor of Pioneer 2025, Dr Deena M. Monteiro, Research Bulletin 2025 editor, Dr Siddhesha and Ms Chethana, Secretary, Student Research Club, joined the dignitaries for the release.

Dr Jayesh Sanghavi, Chairman, Global Homoeopathy Foundation, congratulated the gathering for the successful collaboration of GHF and FMHMC in materialising this International Conference, and emphasised the need of the hour being Research in Homoeopathy, which needs to be developed further.

Dr Eshwara Das, former Advisor (Homoeopathy) to the Ministry of AYUSH, Govt. of India, and currently serving as Trustee and Patron, Global Homoeopathy Foundation, was felicitated by the Director of FMCI, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, along with the dignitaries on the dais on this solemn occasion for his contributions to the field of Homoeopathy.

The Hon’ble Chief Guest, Mrs Kamala Bai B, released the KRANEIUM software and, in her inaugural address, recalled how all are chasing the lifestyle disorders added on by the adulterations in all aspects, even in medicines. The alternative system of medicine is a good source to improve lifestyle and quality of life.

Rev Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI, presented mementoes to the Chief Guest and Guests of Honour, symbolising gratitude and goodwill. In his presidential address recalled the seeds of FMCI being sown by Rev Fr. Augustus Muller through Homoeopathy and how far it has reached in its growth. Heal and comfort at mental, physical and spiritual level is our motto at FMCI, where this international conference is being held, covering research advancements and the latest frontiers in Homoeopathy. The director welcomed all the delegates to the Rome of East-Mangalore.

The programme concluded with the vote of thanks by Dr. E.S.J. Prabhu Kiran, Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, followed by the National Anthem.

Dr Reshel Noronha and Dr Nandan Krishna compered the programme.

Rev Fr. Nelson D. Pais, Administrator, Father Muller Pharmaceutical Division, Rev Fr Ashwin L. Crasta, Assistant Administrator, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Dr Vilma M. D’Souza, Vice Principal, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College, Dr Girish Navada U. K. Medical Superintendent, Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital, Dr Sheena K N, Organizing Secretory, EXPLORA 2025 were present on to the dais.

Dr Kim Jobst (United Kingdom), Dr Ashley Ross (South Africa), Dr Asha Kiran (Australia), Dr Nicola Cutinho (Germany) and 24 more from all over India. Topics related to research, educational methodology and latest advances in Homoeopathy will be addressed.

More than 1500 delegates from all over India will be attending the Conference.

As part of the International Conference, Explora Fiesta 2025 organized by Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital (FMHMC&H to bring together a vibrant celebration of food, fashion, and fun from 14th to 16th November 2025 between 4.30p.m to 9.00p.m at the Father Muller Grounds, Kankanady, which will be flagged off on 14th November 2025 by Mr Michael D’Souza, Entrepreneur from Dubai, Ms Remona Evette Pereira, a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer recognized by Golden Book of World Record and Mr Reuben Jason Machado, Golden Book of World Record Awardee followed by their performances.