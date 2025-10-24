Extortion Case Filed Against Two for Threatening Firecracker Shop Owners in Bajpe

Mangalore: An extortion case has been formally registered at the Bajpe Police Station against two individuals accused of threatening and extorting money from firecracker shop owners operating within the Bajpe jurisdiction. The accused have been identified as Prashanth, also known as Pachu, a known rowdy-sheeter with a prior connection to the Fazil murder case in Surathkal Mangalapete, and his associate, identified as Ashwith.

Law enforcement authorities report that the accused individuals targeted multiple firecracker outlets located in Bajpe. They allegedly demanded firecrackers from these establishments without offering remuneration. Furthermore, it is alleged that the accused employed threats and intimidation tactics, compelling shop owners to provide the requested firecrackers free of charge.

The aforementioned incidents reportedly transpired on October 22. Initially, the affected shop owners were hesitant to report the matter to the police, citing concerns about potential retaliation. However, following assurances of protection from the police department, Damodar, the proprietor of one of the targeted firecracker shops, submitted a formal complaint to the Bajpe Police Station on Thursday night.

In response to the complaint, the police have initiated a formal investigation and have commenced a search operation to locate and apprehend the accused, who are currently evading authorities.

Sources within the police department have disclosed that Prashanth, the rowdy-sheeter implicated in this case, was closely associated with Suhas Shetty, another rowdy-sheeter who was recently murdered. The investigation is ongoing.