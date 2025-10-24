INTACH and Art Kanara Trust Present Book Launch and Photo Exhibition on Mangaluru’s Cricket Heritage

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru Chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), in association with Art Kanara Trust, will celebrate the region’s cricketing legacy with a special book launch and week-long photographic exhibition at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, Ballalbagh, beginning Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 4:00 p.m.

Former state minister J. Krishna Palemar will release the book ‘Red Cherries on the Canara Coast: The Story of Cricket in Mangaluru and Udupi’, authored by Jayanth Kodkani, former Associate Editor of The Times of India. The event will also feature reflections by M. Prashanth Shet, noted jeweller and antiquities collector, and Subhas Chandra Basu, Convener of INTACH Mangaluru Chapter.

On this occasion, Kasturi Balakrishna Pai, a passionate cricketer and former umpire who generously contributed his personal archive to the project, will be felicitated for his support.

The publication, brought out jointly by Art Kanara Trust and INTACH under the Mangalore Art and Archival Project, is the result of a collective effort by several researchers, writers, artists, collectors and enthusiasts who share a deep love for the game.

Through a collection of rare photographs, vintage newspaper clippings, and personal memorabilia, the book and exhibition together retrace more than a century of cricket along the Canara coast. They recall a time when matches were played on open fields and later in city grounds — from the “timeless” Taj Mahal Trophy games of the 1950s and 60s to the spirited “Baarish Trophy” tournaments played in monsoon rains.

The narrative also highlights iconic players from the region — from pioneers like Budhi Kunderan, B.C. Alva, and Dayanand Kamath to modern stars such as K.L. Rahul — who brought pride to local cricket and inspired generations.

The photo exhibition will remain open to the public till November 1, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Kodialguthu Centre for Art and Culture, G.G. Road, Ballalbagh, Mangaluru.

For details Contact:

Nemiraj Shetty – 9986366355, Rajendra Kedige – 9480014812

E-mail: artkanaratrust@gmail.com