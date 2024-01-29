Fr Santosh became the FIRST Carmelite Priest of Eliyar Padav Parish

Mangaluru: Fr Santhosh Menezes of Eliyar Padav parish was ordained by the Bishop of Mangalore diocese Dr Peter Paul Saldanha at Infant Jesus shrine Bikarnakatte on January 23rd along with Fr Clifford Rodrigues (Gurpur Parish) and Fr Pranam Fernandes (Permai parish). Fr Santhosh Menezes offered his first Thanksgiving mass at the Holy cross church on Saturday, January 27.

Fr Deep Fernandes preached the sermon, many other priests joined him in thanksgiving. Mass felicitation was held on the occasion Fr Pradeep Pinto OCD raised the toast, and parish priest Fr John D’Souza wished the newly ordained priests, followed by felicitation to the parents, benefactors, & well-wishers.

Fr Silvestre D’Souza, provincial of Karnataka Goa province was also felicitated and thanked by giving a flower bouquet. The new priests were also felicitated during the occasion. Fr Rudolph Pinto OCD compered the program.