Fake news tool of information warfare: Rajasthan DGP

Jaipur: Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Sharma said on Tuesday that fake news is a tool of information warfare.

Rajasthan Police organised a workshop for media professionals on Tuesday, which was held at the Nalanda Auditorium of the Rajasthan Police Academy.

The workshop focused on equipping the media and police with tools to identify and combat misleading content using artificial intelligence (AI).

In his inaugural address, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Sharma stressed the dangers of fake news, describing it as a weapon in modern information warfare.

He expressed concern over the speed at which false information spreads, highlighting its potential to disrupt law and order, cause mental harassment, and facilitate financial fraud.

DGP Sharma noted that India has over 9 million internet users, with 34 per cent actively using social media, often relying on misleading or false news. He emphasised that young people, especially those aged 18 to 24, are most vulnerable and in need of greater public awareness.

DGP Sharma urged media outlets to fact-check breaking news before broadcasting, warning that unverified information can cause significant harm.

He also encouraged the media to leverage technology and collaborate with law enforcement when in doubt.

The DGP called for vigilance and teamwork between the media and police to ensure that only the truth reaches the public and that technology is used for the greater good.

The workshop was attended by media personnel, social media influencers, and senior officials from both ISB and the Rajasthan Police.

A team of 10 experts from ISB, including Professor Manish Gangwar and Major Vineet Kumar, led the training on using AI tools to detect deep fakes. Key figures present at the event included Sanjay Agarwal, DG Cyber Crime and Law & Order, Sanjib Narzari, Director, Rajasthan Police Academy and Additional DGP, VK Singh, Additional DGP (Cyber Crime), Ajay Pal Lamba, Inspector General of Police, Kunwar Rashtradeep, DIG and SPs Rashi Dogra and Shantanu Singh. A large number of police officers also attended the session.