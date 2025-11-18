Hindu Jagarana Vedike Leader Ratnakar Amin Arrested for Allegedly Delivering Provocative Speech

Udupi: Ratnakar Amin, a 49-year-old leader of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike (HJS), has been apprehended by authorities in Udupi on allegations of delivering a provocative speech during a recent protest meeting. Amin, a resident of Ajekaru Marne Nadibettu, was taken into custody on November 18th in connection with a case registered against him at the Udupi Town Police Station.

The charges stem from a protest meeting organized by the Udupi unit of the Hindu Jagarana Vedike on November 15th. The gathering, held near the Jataka Stand in Udupi city, was convened to condemn the Delhi bomb blast incident. Law enforcement officials allege that during the course of the protest, Amin delivered a speech that incited religious animosity and was intended to sow discord between different religious communities.

Following the registration of the case, the Udupi Town Police launched an investigation. Acting on intelligence gathered during the inquiry, a special police team, headed by Udupi Town Police Inspector Manjunath V. Badiger, apprehended Amin at the Mangaluru Central Railway Station early in the morning of November 18th.

Amin was subsequently arrested and presented before the court to face the charges levied against him. The legal proceedings are expected to shed further light on the content of the speech and the intent behind it. The arrest underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to maintain communal harmony and to take decisive action against individuals who attempt to disrupt public order through inflammatory rhetoric. The investigation remains ongoing.