Fake Parasurama Idol Case: Muniyal Demands Thorough Investigation Suspecting Involvement of Officials and Politicians

Udupi: In a significant development regarding the controversial fake Parasurama idol case, sculptor Krishna Nayak has been arrested for allegedly creating and selling counterfeit idols. Congress leader Uday Kumar Shetty has called for a comprehensive investigation, expressing concerns over the possible involvement of government officials and politicians in the scandal. He urged authorities to intensify their inquiry, identify those responsible, and ensure prompt legal action.

At a press conference held in Udupi on Tuesday, Shetty highlighted the alleged complicity of an engineer from the Udupi Nirmithi Kendra and other officials, asserting that innocent individuals were being unfairly targeted in the ongoing investigation. He emphasized the necessity of lifting a stay order currently imposed on the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) inquiry to facilitate a thorough examination of the facts.

The case has drawn attention due to financial irregularities involving Nayak, who reportedly received Rs 1.25 crore from Udupi Nirmithi Kendra in September and November 2022, despite the tender for the idol being awarded only in December 2022. Shetty insisted that a detailed audit of the funds used in the idol’s creation is essential, particularly regarding the procurement of copper, and called for the production of relevant invoices.

Further complicating the matter, transaction records from the Bank of Baroda’s Bengaluru branch, provided to the Karkala police on July 4, 2024, revealed significant deposits and withdrawals in Nayak’s account, prompting Shetty to demand a thorough tracing of these financial movements to ensure transparency and accountability.

The controversy surrounding the fake Parasurama idol has ignited public outrage, as it is perceived to have offended the religious sentiments of the local community in Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. Allegations have surfaced that Nayak, along with officials from the Udupi Nirmithi Kendra, allegedly dismantled and destroyed the upper portion of a 33-foot-tall Parasurama idol overnight.

Shetty urged Udupi police to recover the dismantled portion of the idol to expose the alleged deception carried out under the name of local legislator Sunil Kumar. He characterized the manipulation surrounding the idol as a serious offense and demanded clarity from lawmakers regarding their involvement.

Local Congress leaders, including Karkala Block Congress president Subhodh Rao, Secretary Vivek Shenoy, former Karkala TMC president Subhith Kumar, and former TP member Sudhakar Shetty were present for the press meeting. All echoed Shetty’s calls for accountability and transparency in the investigation.



