False Social Media Claims About District Hospital Blood Bank; Complaint Filed with Police

Udupi: The allegations circulating on social media regarding the Blood Bank at the District Hospital in Udupi are completely false and baseless, and a complaint has been lodged with the Udupi Town Police Station in this regard, District Hospital Surgeon Dr. Ashok clarified.

On July 7, social media posts alleged that blood was being issued from the District Hospital Blood Bank without proper documentation or receipts and that 15 units of blood had been supplied to a private hospital in a single instance. However, the District Hospital has categorically denied these allegations, stating they are entirely false and without any factual basis.

The hospital administration clarified that the distribution of blood and blood components from the District Hospital Blood Bank is carried out strictly in accordance with the Government of Karnataka’s guidelines, the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, the relevant rules, and the Blood Bank’s Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Every unit of blood or blood component is issued only after verifying all required documents and completing the prescribed registration procedures. The administration emphasized that no blood or blood component is issued without proper documentation.

The administration further stated that blood supplied to Adarsha Hospital, which operates a Blood Storage Unit, has been issued strictly in accordance with government guidelines. Therefore, the claims circulating on social media are entirely false and misleading.

A complaint has been filed with the Udupi Town Police Station seeking legal action against those responsible for spreading false information. The hospital requested the police to conduct a thorough investigation and initiate stringent action against those involved.

The hospital administration appealed to the public not to believe unverified information circulating on social media or develop misconceptions about the District Hospital. It also urged the media to publish only factual and verified information.