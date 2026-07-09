Kundapur: Bike Rider Killed on Spot After Truck Collision in Koteshwar

Kundapur: A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed on the spot after a truck collided with his motorcycle on National Highway-66 near Kinara Junction at Koteshwar in Kundapur taluk on Thursday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Bharath Shetty (34), a resident of Kolth near Jannalu in Idoor-Kunjnadi.

According to the police, the truck, which was transporting plywood from Kerala to Nashik, was travelling from Udupi towards Kundapur when it allegedly rammed the motorcycle travelling in the same direction. The impact threw Bharath onto the road, causing fatal injuries. He died instantly at the scene.

Bharath was employed at a paint showroom near Koteshwar. He had married only last year. According to his family members, he usually commuted to work by car but rode his motorcycle on Thursday.

Locals alleged that the accident was caused by the truck driver’s rash and negligent driving; the driver was reportedly under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.

Kundapur Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Anoop Nayak, Sudha Prabhu, and other police personnel visited the accident site, inspected it, and registered a case. Further investigation is underway.