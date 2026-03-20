Family, locals protest after youth beaten to death in Bihar’s Danapur

Patna: Local residents and family members of a young man, identified as Bittu, staged a protest on Friday to seek justice a day after he was allegedly beaten to death by a group of youths in Danapur police station area of Patna.

Speaking to the media, the victim’s mother, said, “Please get us justice. Whatever wrong has been done with my child, (for that) we want that at least two arrests should be made by the police. Only then will we move from here otherwise not. What wrong had my child done that he was beaten so brutally with bricks? ”

Seeking justice for her son, she alleged that 20 to 25 boys attacked him. “They had attacked him from behind. The MP from here is Ram Kripal Yadav, please call him here. We want justice for my son,” she said.

Meanwhile, police have recovered bricks and iron rods from the crime scene.

Confirming the incident, SHO Prashant Kumar Bhardwaj, said, “We had received information about a youth being attacked. Upon arrival the police found that the youth, Bittu Kumar, was beaten up my some miscreants. We immediately took him to the hospital where he died during treatment. Forensic experts have been called and we are questioning his family members. Only after that we will know the exact reason for the attack. CCTV footage of the area is also been examined.”

During the protest, the youth’s mother further said, “We don’t have any doubt, it is there in the CCTV footage. The authorities will identify (the attackers) based on that. They are only asking us to move from here. Why should we move? I have raised my son for 25 years. Shouldn’t the authorities give me my right (to seek justice)?”

“My younger daughter was about to get married in April. We had made all the payments. The miscreants also snatched money from my son. He was hit with the butt of the gun on his head,” she said.

Her daughter added, “Footage was taken yesterday night but so far no one has been arrested.”

Reiterating the mother’s demand for justice, the youth’s maternal grandmother, said, “I didn’t have a son so I raised my grandson like one.”

His mother alleged that the administration have called female police personnel to remove them from the protest site.