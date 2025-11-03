Fan murder case: Court to frame charges against actor Darshan, 16 others today

Bengaluru: The trial court hearing the sensational fan murder case will frame charges against jailed Kannada superstar Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and others on Monday. The accused will be produced before the court, and once the procedure for framing charges is completed, the court will commence the trial.

The court had earlier fixed October 31 as the date for framing charges. However, Darshan’s counsel, Sunil, requested time to explain the procedure of framing charges to his client. He argued that if the accused were to agree to the charges without being adequately informed, it could lead to legal complications in the future.

Accepting the request, the court adjourned the matter to November 3 (Monday). It also directed both parties to cooperate to ensure the speedy examination of witnesses in the case. Once the charges are framed, the court will begin the trial and examine the witnesses. After the completion of this process, the court will deliver its verdict.

Darshan, Pavithra Gowda, and 15 others were arrested on June 11, 2024, on charges of kidnapping and brutally murdering Renukaswamy, a fan from Chitradurga. Renukaswamy allegedly sent derogatory and obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, angry that Darshan maintained a relationship with her despite being married.

Darshan was shifted to Ballari Prison after photos of his alleged “royal treatment” at Bengaluru Central Prison surfaced. He currently faces three FIRs related to the case. The police submitted a 3,991-page charge sheet on September 4, 2024, along with an additional charge sheet to the court.

Darshan was released from prison on October 30, 2024, after spending 131 days in custody. Following the appeal by Karnataka Police, the Supreme Court cancelled the bail and Darshan, his partner Pavithra Gowda, and others were arrested again.

Sources close to Darshan revealed that Pavithra Gowda competed with Darshan’s wife, Vijayalaxmi, over jewellery and luxury cars. She allegedly pressured Darshan to make public appearances.

Pavithra Gowda and Vijayalaxmi also had public spats via social media posts, which led Darshan’s fans to take sides and attack one of the women. Renukaswamy, who supported Vijayalaxmi, criticised and sent vulgar messages and photos to Pavithra Gowda, which ultimately led to his brutal death, according to police findings.