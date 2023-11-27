Fancy Fete Makes a Remarkable Comeback: ICYM Revives Event After 20-Year Hiatus

Mangaluru: A three-day event, SURATHKAL DHAMAKA 2023-Fancy fete was organised by Golden Jubilee Committee on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Youth Movement ( Yuvak Sangh now affiliated to ICYM SURATHKAL) at Surathkal Church premises from November 24 to November 26.

The event was inaugurated on the first day November 24, 2023, by V Rev Fr. Austin Peter Peris, Parish priest SACRED HEART CHURCH, Surathkal, Fr. Richard D’Souza, Asst Director of ICYM, Mr Russel Roche, Vice President PPC, Mrs Asha Pinto Secretary PPC, Mr Lloyd Denzil, Owner of Urban Edge, Mr Oswald D’Souza, Mr Rony Fernandes, Mr Alfred D’Souza Members of Golden Jubilee Committee, Mr Joyvin D’Souza, President ICYM, Ms Maria D’Silva, Secretary ICYM, Mr Sandeep Dsouza, Youth Convenor By Raising a flag tied to the helium balloons.

The ICYM has revived the Fancy Fete after a 20-year break, bringing back memories and excitement to the community. The overwhelming response from both parishioners and the public created a profound impact.

The fete consisted of stalls at the church grounds, where the consumer items were exhibited such as food items, traditional food, street food, toys, dresses, mocktails, daily use items and many more. These stalls helped in promoting their brands. The organizing committee decided to make this event completely entertaining by holding housie-housie, spot games, and special cultural performances by students as well as artistes, singers, and dancing groups. The cultural stage was open to all and the children’s exhibited their talents. Special attractions were arranged for kids.

Mr Santhosh Pai, HR Head, BASF was felicitated by the Golden Jubilee Committee for sponsoring the expense of the cultural event on the third day.

ICYM Surathkal arranged games for the public and Scary House was most demanded by the public.

In a much-anticipated event, the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) is poised to celebrate its golden jubilee with a grand finale at Surathkal Church on December 17th. This milestone marks fifty years of empowering youth and fostering community engagement.