Udupi Diocese Holds Workshop on Public Relations

Udupi: The Commission for Social Communication and Diocesan Educational Society Udupi (CESU) of Udupi Diocese organised a workshop on Public Relations Part II on 27th November 2023 at the Anugraha Diocesan Pastoral Centre, Udupi.

The resource person for the workshop was Mr Amith Prabhu Public Relations and Reputation Management Professional Gurgaon New Delhi.

The workshop was inaugurated very meaningfully by pouring water into plants by using paper cups. The Paper cups symbolise different social media and the plant symbolises the planet where we live, the ultimate purpose of this way of inauguration is to give a message to people that we must use social media responsibly.

The workshop concentrated on Public relations fundamentals, and professionalism in the rapidly changing world of artificial intelligence and the Catholic church. The participants of this workshop were Rev Fathers, Rev Sisters, media mentors from the Udupi diocese and heads of the institutions of Udupi which come under (under CESU).

The workshop started with a recap of part one where the resource person highlighted the role of communication, content, culture, and commonsense are the fundamentals of public relations which was followed by what is artificial intelligence and how it is impacting religious benefits and fears he also highlighted various forms of Artificial intelligence after this session he spoke about types of crisis and how to handle crisis with examples.

The afternoon session was handled by Dr Sudeep Paul and Rev Fr Anil Fernandes from the Diocese of Mangalore on Artificial Intelligence religion, ethical consideration, Artificial Intelligence and the Church.

The last session was again taken by Mr Amith Prabhu on the importance of professionalism and professionalism and church after the session participants raised their queries and gave inputs on artificial intelligence and social media. This workshop made an in-depth awareness of artificial intelligence its pros and cons, how to react and manage crises or steps to be taken in crisis management, what are the different ways to develop individual professionalism and how to use and manage social media responsibly.

In his message Bishop Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo said that on the call given by Pope Francis for Church Communicators to become digital missionaries. We live in a digital world and we need to use Social Media prudently. The AI has made inroads into faith life too. We need to understand the advantages of AI and the challenges it poses. To vibe well with the young generation we need to communicate with them in media language. It’s a do-or-die situation for all of us, especially the leaders of the Church, the pastors and so on, he said.

Vicar General Mnsr Ferdinand Gonsalves, Chancellor Dr Roshan D’Sozua, PRO Fr Denis D’Sa, CESU Secretary Fr Vincent Crasta and others were present.



