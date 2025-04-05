Farmer Dies in Accidental Fire in Kundapur

Kundapur: An 80-year-old farmer, Mahaling Devaraj, tragically lost his life on Saturday afternoon in Kalavara, Badaguddi, within the Kundapur rural police station area, after being caught in a fire while burning agricultural waste.

Mr. Devaraj, a resident of Kalavara, was reportedly burning dry leaves and other agricultural debris in his field with his daughter, identified as Baby, for land preparation purposes. According to initial reports, the fire rapidly spread, engulfing the immediate area. When the flames reached a nearby Nagabana area, Ms. Baby rushed to prevent further spread, leaving Mr. Devaraj unattended.

Unfortunately, Mr. Devaraj was unable to escape the rapidly escalating blaze and was tragically consumed by the flames.

Efforts to reach the scene by the fire department were hampered by the challenging terrain and poor road conditions leading to the location. The delay in their arrival is believed to have significantly contributed to the fatal outcome.

Station Officer Bhimasankar of the Kundapur rural police, along with personnel from the fire department, visited the site following the incident to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mr. Devaraj’s death.