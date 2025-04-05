M.S. Norwegian Sky Marks Maiden Call at New Mangalore Port

Mangalore: The New Mangalore Port Authority (NMPA) today celebrated the maiden call of the M.S. Norwegian Sky, a luxurious cruise liner operated by Norwegian Cruise Lines, marking a significant milestone in the port’s burgeoning cruise tourism sector. The Bahamas-flagged vessel arrived at 0800 HRS, berthing at Berth 4, and bringing with it a record-breaking 1,876 passengers and 861 crew members, representing the highest passenger volume witnessed at the port since the resurgence of cruise activity following the global pandemic.

The M.S. Norwegian Sky, a vessel measuring 258.6 meters in length, arrived from Cochin Port as part of its international itinerary which encompasses a diverse range of destinations, including Galle, Cochin, Mangalore, Goa, Mumbai, and Abu Dhabi. The ship’s arrival underscores the growing prominence of NMPA as a desirable port of call within the competitive landscape of global cruise tourism.

A formal plaque exchange ceremony was conducted onboard the M.S. Norwegian Sky to commemorate the vessel’s inaugural visit to New Mangalore Port and to foster goodwill and strengthen international maritime ties. Smt. S. Shanthi, Deputy Chairperson of NMPA, extended a warm welcome to the Ship Master, presenting a commemorative memento. Similarly, Shri M Shyamprasad Kamath, Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL) presented a token of appreciation to the General Manager of the cruise liner. In reciprocation, both the Ship Master and General Manager presented mementos to NMPA officials, symbolizing a mutually beneficial partnership and the commencement of a strong maritime relationship.

Prior to the arrival of the M.S. Norwegian Sky, NMPA diligently orchestrated a grand traditional welcome for the disembarking passengers, showcasing the rich cultural heritage of the region. Yakshagana artists, renowned for their vibrant costumes and captivating storytelling, delivered a performance that provided a glimpse into the local folklore and artistic traditions. Complementing this was a Bharatanatyam performance, a classical Indian dance form characterized by its graceful movements and expressive gestures, further immersing visitors in the cultural tapestry of Dakshina Kannada. To enhance the visitor experience, a dedicated meditation center was established, providing a serene space for reflection and relaxation, alongside tourist assistance booths offering information and guidance to the arriving passengers.

A significant number of passengers, totaling 977, chose to disembark and explore the diverse attractions of Dakshina Kannada, ranging from historical landmarks to religious sites and bustling local markets. Popular destinations included the Karkala Gomateshwara statue, a towering monolithic sculpture of Jain deity Bahubali; the 1000 Pillar Temple in Moodabidri, known for its intricate architecture and spiritual significance; Soans Farm, offering insights into local agricultural practices; the Kadri and Gokarnanatha Temples, revered Hindu shrines; and the vibrant local markets, providing opportunities to experience the local culture and purchase regional handicrafts. To facilitate seamless transportation for these excursions, over 40 coaches, multiple tempo travellers, shuttle buses, and private cars were deployed.

To ensure the smooth and secure processing of passengers, NMPA implemented stringent immigration and customs arrangements. Adequate immigration counters were strategically positioned to expedite the entry process, while personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) were deployed to maintain security and order. A dedicated ambulance was also stationed throughout the ship’s stay to provide immediate medical assistance if required. In addition to these security measures, NMPA undertook extensive cleanliness drives and aesthetic enhancements throughout the port area, creating a welcoming and hospitable environment for all visitors. Advanced coordination among various departments ensured a safe, efficient, and positive experience for the crew and passengers of the M.S. Norwegian Sky.

The successful hosting of the M.S. Norwegian Sky reaffirms NMPA’s unwavering commitment to fostering cruise tourism and solidifies its position as a premier gateway to India’s scenic west coast. This event not only contributes to the local economy but also showcases the rich cultural heritage and natural beauty of the region to a global audience, further enhancing its attractiveness as a must-visit destination. NMPA remains dedicated to continuously improving its infrastructure and services to cater to the evolving needs of the cruise tourism industry, ensuring a memorable and enriching experience for all visitors.