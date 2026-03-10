Farooq Abdullah visits Iranian embassy to express grief on Khamenei’s demise

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday visited the Iranian embassy in New Delhi and signed the condolence book on the demise of Iranian supreme leader, Ayatullah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli air strikes on Tehran.

NC spokesperson said, “Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, today visited the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi and signed the condolence book on the martyrdom of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Spiritual and Supreme Leader of Iran and conveyed heartfelt sympathies and condolences on behalf of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

Former CM Abdullah was accompanied by MPs from the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and Gurwinder Singh Oberoi.

The delegation also met the Deputy Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to India and expressed solidarity with the people of Iran in this hour of grief and prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul, the NC spokesperson said.

On Monday, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti also visited the Iranian embassy to express grief on the martyrdom of the Iranian supreme leader.

Kashmir Valley was rocked with protests immediately after the killing of Ayatullah Ali Khamenei reached here.

Shia Muslim in the Valley carried out protests against the US-Israeli air strikes on Iran and the killing of the Iranian leader.

Sunni Muslims also joined protests in Kashmir Valley and the authorities had to impose restrictions for seven days from March 1 to March 8 to maintain law and order in the Valley.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had interacted with religious, social, political and business community members of Kashmir civil society in Srinagar.

Omar appealed to people to express grief in a disciplined and dignified manner without creating a law and order situation.

The Chief Minister had got a positive response from the civil society members and this interaction went a long way in bringing the situation back to normal in the Valley,