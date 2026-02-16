Father Muller Administration Concedes Land for Road Widening Project Following MLA’s Appeal

Mangaluru: The Father Muller Charitable Institutions administration has conceded over 20 cents of land to facilitate the widening of the Pumpwell to Old Post Office road, a decision reached after discussions between MLA Vedavyas Kamath and key administrators of the institution. The agreement, formalized at a meeting in Kankanady, is expected to significantly alleviate traffic congestion and improve accessibility to Father Muller Hospital and other healthcare facilities in the area.

MLA Kamath emphasized the long-standing public need for the project, recalling that approximately Rs 4 crore had been sanctioned under the Premier FIR scheme by the previous BJP administration within the City Corporation. He asserted that widening the road would not only benefit patients accessing the hospital but also significantly improve transportation for residents in the surrounding areas. Kamath commended the Father Muller administration for its understanding and cooperation in agreeing to cede the necessary land through the Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) mechanism.

“The relinquishment of land by Father Muller Hospital is a crucial step forward in the interest of the city and its citizens,” stated MLA Kamath. He assured that all compensation procedures would adhere to prevailing government regulations and that the construction of a new compound wall would be prioritized. He also confirmed that the previously allocated funds would be immediately deployed to commence the road widening work.

Key figures from the Father Muller administration, including Rev. Fr. Faustin Lucas Lobo, Fr. Jeevan, and Fr. Michael, actively participated in the meeting. Other attendees included Giriyappa, former corporator Sandeep Garodi, Naveen D’Souza, J.E. Bhavya, City Planning Officer Sharath Gowda, Executive Engineer Nagaraj, and representatives from various government departments and contracting firms.

In addition to the land concession, MLA Kamath has committed to constructing the Father Muller Circle, with the Father Muller Charitable Institutions agreeing to maintain it. Recognizing the need for accessible public transportation, the MLA has also agreed to construct a bus stand near the hospital’s main front gate. These supplementary initiatives aim to further enhance the commuting experience for the public.

The collaboration between the Father Muller administration and the local government highlights a shared commitment to improving infrastructure and public services in Mangaluru. The road widening project, upon completion, is projected to significantly reduce traffic bottlenecks, improve access to essential healthcare services, and contribute to the region’s overall development.