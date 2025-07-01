Father Muller Celebrates Doctors’ Day with Reverence, Recognition, and Reflection

Father Muller Medical College, Mangalore: With pride and gratitude, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) celebrated National Doctors’ Day during the Clinical Society Meet, chaired by the Department of Ophthalmology, on 1st July 2025. This annual observance marked a heartfelt tribute to the noble profession of healing and to the selfless dedication of doctors across the globe.

The celebratory session was presided over by Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI, with Dr J.P. Alva, Former Dean, Father Muller Medical College and Senior Consultant Physician at FMMCH, gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest.

The Clinical Society Meet, an academic hallmark of Father Muller Medical College, not only brings to light new scientific modalities and multidisciplinary approaches but also serves as a platform for celebrating events and milestones in the field of medicine. It reinforces camaraderie among healthcare professionals, promotes academic curiosity, and upholds the values of clinical excellence and compassion. Continuing the tradition, the day also marked the recognition of a distinguished doctor from within the institution for their significant contributions to patient care and the legacy of FMCI.

In his deeply moving address, Dr J.P. Alva expressed immense gratitude for the honour bestowed upon him. “I am humbled to be recognised on this special day,” he shared, extending heartfelt thanks to his patients, colleagues, and especially his parents, with a touching tribute to his father. He acknowledged three teachers who shaped his academic journey, instilling values that made him, in his words, “a student par excellence.” Dr Alva’s message to the medical fraternity was clear and profound: “Let integrity and hard work be the cornerstones of our practice. Wealth may follow, but service and unity must lead.”

Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, in his presidential address, paid homage to doctors worldwide—those who serve in peace and in times of crisis. He extended sincere appreciation to the FMCI medical faculty, acknowledging their pivotal role in upholding the legacy of care and commitment that defines the institution. “At Father Muller,” he said, “treatment and care transcend social boundaries. God is the Divine Healer, but it is through the hands of doctors that this healing is made manifest.”

The new Magnetic faculty badges were unveiled by the Director FMCI and symbolically presented to the Doctors of the Management.

The programme was meticulously organised by Dr Sunayana Bhat, Professor and Unit Head, Ophthalmology, and Chairperson of the Clinical Society 2024–25, in collaboration with Dr Sarita R.J. Lobo, Head of the Department, and the faculty team. Dr Madhurima Nayak delivered the vote of thanks, while Dr Dilon Noronha compered the event with grace.

The event was further dignified by the presence of Fr George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC; Dr B.M. Venkatesh, Vice Dean; Dr Uday Kumar, Medical Superintendent; Dr Kishan Shetty, Deputy Medical Superintendent; and Dr Kiran Shetty, Additional MS, alongside the Heads of various departments.

The celebrations concluded on a light-hearted note with spot games by Dr May Dsouza that brought joy and laughter among the medical faculty and staff. A fellowship lunch followed, marking a fitting end to a day of reflection, recognition, and renewed commitment to the healing mission at FMCI.