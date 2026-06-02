Protecting cows is our fundamental duty: Reactions pour in over CM Yogi’s remarks

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent remarks on the cultural and civilisational significance of cows have drawn reactions from religious leaders and political figures, with several voices expressing support for cow protection.

Reacting to the Chief Minister’s comments, Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said cows hold a special place in Indian society and culture.

“Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has rightly said that we consider the cow as equivalent to a mother and worship her. It is also a source of wealth, livestock, and provides us with nourishment. Respecting, honouring, and protecting cows is our fundamental duty,” Yadav said.

Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya also backed the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and elaborated on the broader philosophical context of the debate.

“Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that if those demanding that the cow be declared the national animal do not have proper knowledge of Sanatan Dharma and are viewing the issue through a narrow religious lens, they should first understand the principles of Sanatan Dharma. He said that such a contradictory approach, where one changes positions according to the prevailing circumstances, reflects inconsistency in thought and understanding,” Paramhans Acharya said.

Meanwhile, Shia Markazi Chand Committee chairman Maulana Syed Abbas supported a nationwide ban on cow slaughter, citing the sentiments of the Hindu community.

“If the cow is regarded as a mother, as the Chief Minister has said, then I believe that is absolutely correct. It is precisely because of this status that we are saying cow slaughter should be banned across the country. We are making this demand because if the sentiments of our Hindu brothers, who form a large section of the country’s population, are not respected, then as a citizen of this country, I believe that would be unfortunate,” Abbas said.

Adding to the discussion, Mahant Sitaram Das said the Chief Minister’s observations reflected long-held religious beliefs associated with the cow.

“Certainly, what CM Yogi Adityanath has said is absolutely correct. Gau Mata is regarded as the mother of the world, and it is believed that all deities reside within her. Therefore, regarding the remarks made by the Maulana that the cow should be declared the national animal, I believe his position is contradictory and reflects a flawed understanding. Gau Mata should be respected and honoured with a sense of reverence and motherhood. Those who do not have affection, love, faith, or devotion towards Gau Mata cannot truly understand her significance,” he said.

The reactions came after CM Yogi Adityanath spoke about the importance of cow protection and the place of cows in Indian cultural traditions.

Earlier on Monday, he criticised those who refer to the cow merely as an animal, asserting that it is revered as a mother in Indian tradition. He also urged Muslim clerics to advise their followers against any act that could be perceived as disrespectful towards the cow.