Father Muller Charitable Institutions Hosts Lifesaving Blood Donation Camp

Mangaluru: The Department of Immuno-Hematology and Blood Transfusion (IHBT) in association with the Red Cross FMMC unit, organized a successful blood donation camp at the Muller Mini Hall, Convention Centre. The event, inaugurated at 10 am, witnessed a heartwarming response from students and faculty alike.

The event was compered by Ms. Joanna John and Mr Blessin Baiju 2nd-year MBBS students. Dr Kirana Pailoor Prof. and Head IHBT, delivered the welcome speech, expressing gratitude for the enthusiastic participation of the students.

Dr Nishanth Krishna K. Assoc. Prof. Community Medicine and Head of the Youth Red Cross unit at FMMC, delivered the vote of thanks, acknowledging the efforts of everyone involved in organizing the camp.

The event was presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI, along with Rev. Fr Jeevan George Sequeira Administrator FMMCH, Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais Asst Administrator FMMCH, Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza Dean FMMC, and Dr Hilda Fernandes (nee D’Souza) Principal FMCOAHS.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho Director FMCI, in his address, highlighted about the community’s response to the blood shortage. He commended the students for their selfless act of donating blood, especially during Lent and Ramadan, when the blood bank often faces shortages.

Fr Coelho emphasized that donating blood is not just a donation but a lifeline for those in need. He also highlighted the Thalassemia Centre at FMCI, which requires approximately 200 units of blood each month to treat over 150 families free of cost. He stressed that donating blood is an act of kindness and concern towards our neighbors, likening it to the selfless act of Jesus Christ shedding his blood for humanity.

The event not only contributed to replenishing the blood bank but also served as a platform to instill a sense of social responsibility and altruism among the students. The overwhelming response to the blood donation camp reflects the spirit of compassion and unity at Muller Dine.



