Father Muller Charitable Institutions Inaugurates and Blesses New Classrooms for Physiotherapy and Allied Health Sciences

Mangalore: The afternoon of 28 October 2025 marked yet another milestone in the journey of Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) towards excellence and progress. The Director of FMCI, Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, inaugurated and blessed four newly equipped classrooms for the students of Father Muller College of Physiotherapy and Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences, in the presence of Management Committee members, faculty, and staff.

The ceremony began with a warm welcome extended on behalf of Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Principal, Father Muller College of Physiotherapy, and Dr. Hilda D’Souza, Principal, Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences. The gathering was graced by Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor, Administrator, FMMC/FMCOAHS/FMCOP; Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira, Administrator, FMMCH; and other members of the management, whose guidance and encouragement continue to inspire every new endeavour of the Mullerian family.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo officially inaugurated the classrooms by cutting the ribbon, symbolizing the opening of new spaces where knowledge will flourish, friendships will blossom, and futures will be shaped. Rev. Fr. John Vaz, Spiritual Animator, FMCI, led the congregation in prayer and conducted the blessing of the classrooms, invoking God’s grace upon these sanctuaries of learning.

Rev. Fr. Faustine, in his address, mentioned that these classrooms stand as more than mere physical spaces — they represent FMCI’s commitment to creating environments that inspire curiosity, foster creativity, and nurture compassionate professionals dedicated to the service of humanity. They embody the Father Muller legacy — one that enlightens, empowers, and uplifts generations.

As the ceremony drew to a close, heartfelt gratitude was expressed to the management for their unwavering support and visionary leadership in realizing this project. Special thanks were extended to Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo for his continuous motivation, to Rev. Dr. Michael Santhumayor for his steadfast guidance in institutional development, and to Rev. Fr. George Jeevan Sequeira for his gracious presence.

Ms. Cyanna Joseph D’Souza Rana, Assistant Professor, Department of Musculoskeletal Sciences, FMCOP, who compered the event, delivered the vote of thanks. She acknowledged the sincere efforts of the Maintenance Department, Logistics Team, Farm Workers, and the Fire and Safety Department for their dedicated contribution in setting up and preparing the classrooms.

The event concluded with joy, gratitude, and renewed enthusiasm to continue the Father Muller mission of service through education and excellence.