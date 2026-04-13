Father Muller Charitable Institutions to Confer Degrees Upon 856 Healthcare Graduates at FMCI Graduation Days 2026

Mangaluru: Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) will celebrate its annual Graduation Days from April 16-18, 2026, conferring degrees upon 856 graduates poised to enter the healthcare field. A press briefing was held on April 13, 2026, at the institution to outline the schedule and highlights of the upcoming ceremonies.

Rev. Fr Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, led the briefing, emphasizing the significance of the Graduation Days as a celebration of academic excellence and value-based education. He was joined by Rev. Dr Michael Santhumayor, Administrator – FMMC, FMCOAHS & FMCOP; Rev. Fr Sylvester Vincent Lobo, Administrator – FMHT, FMNC & FMAHSC; Rev. Fr Nelson Dheeraj Pais, Administrator, FMHPD, Deralakatte; Rev. Fr Donald Nilesh Crasta, Administrator, FMHMC&H; Dr Antony Sylvan D’Souza, Dean, FMMC; Dr Shivashankara A.R., Principal, FMCOAHS; Prof. Cherishma D’Silva, Principal, FMCOP; Sr Dhanya Devasia, Principal, FMCON & FMSON; Prof. Cynthia Santhmayor, Principal, FMC (Speech & Hearing); Dr ESJ Prabhu Kiran, Principal, FMHMC, Deralakatte; Dr Satish S., Principal, FMCOPS, Deralakatte; and Dr Pauline Anand, Principal, FMAHSC, Thumbay.

Fr. Lobo announced a departure from traditional graduation attire. Instead of mortarboards, graduates will wear specially designed sashes representing their respective colleges. Framed certificates will be presented during the ceremony, adding a personalized touch.

The institution will recognize outstanding achievements through the President’s Gold Medal and various Institutional Awards established in memory of past leaders, faculty, staff, and benefactors. These awards will honor academic excellence, research contributions, and overall student performance.

A thanksgiving Eucharistic celebration will be held on April 16 at St Joseph Chapel, led by Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, Bishop of Mangalore and President of FMCI. Bishop Saldanha will also preside over the Graduation Days on April 16 and 17, while Most Rev. Dr Bernard Moras, Archbishop Emeritus of Bangalore, will preside over the ceremony on April 18, 2026.

Graduation Schedule:

April 16, 2026 (Thursday), 10:00 AM: 36th Graduation Day – Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College. Dr. Tarakeshwar Jain, Chairman, National Commission for Homoeopathy, New Delhi, and Dr. K. S. Gangadhar Somayaji, Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya Deemed to be University, will serve as chief guests. 111 graduates, including 19 postgraduates, will receive their degrees. Awards include the President’s Gold Medal, Award of Excellence (UG), Best Outgoing PG, Best Student Researcher Award, RGUHS Gold Medal, university ranks, and institutional subject prizes.

April 17, 2026 (Friday), 3:00 PM: Graduation Day – Medical, Allied Health & Physiotherapy Colleges (BPT – 28th, MPT – 19th, Allied – 29th, MBBS – 22nd). Shri Sharanprakash R. Patil, Hon’ble Minister of Medical Education & Skill Development, Government of Karnataka, and Prof. Dr. Airani Mohammad Khan, Vice Chancellor, Karnataka University, Dharwad, will be the chief guests. 518 graduates will be conferred degrees. The President’s Gold Medal for the MBBS programme and various institutional awards will be presented.

April 18, 2026 (Saturday), 3:00 PM: Graduation Day – College & School of Nursing and College of Speech & Hearing. Dr. Venkataraja Aithal, Associate Dean, MAHE, Manipal, and Dr. Asha P. Shetty, Principal, College of Nursing, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, will serve as chief guests. The Nursing programmes will graduate 177 students across various B.Sc Nursing, PB B.Sc Nursing, M.Sc Nursing, and GNM programs, with several institutional awards and university ranks. The College of Speech & Hearing will graduate students from B.ASLP, M.Sc Audiology, and M.Sc Speech-Language Pathology, with institutional awards for both undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

The FMCI leadership extended an invitation to the press and media to attend the Graduation Days. Mr Elias Fernandes, Proprietor of Fourwinds Communications, was acknowledged for his role in coordinating media presence. Dr Kelvin Peter Pais, Liaison Officer, FMCI, coordinated the press meet.