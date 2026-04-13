Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital to Celebrate 36th Graduation Ceremony

Mangaluru: Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, a distinguished unit of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, is preparing to host its 36th Graduation Ceremony on Thursday, April 16th, 2026. The event will commence at 10:00 a.m. at the Father Muller Convention Centre, Kankanady, Mangaluru.

The ceremony will be graced by the presence of esteemed guests, including Dr. K. S. Gangadhara Somayaji, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Mangaluru, and Dr. Tarkeshwar Jain, Chairman of the National Commission for Homoeopathy, New Delhi.

A total of 111 students are slated to graduate, marking the culmination of their rigorous academic pursuits. The graduating cohort comprises 92 Undergraduate (BHMS) interns and 19 Postgraduate (MD Homoeopathy) students.

The Graduation Ceremony will encompass the conferment of academic degrees, the solemn administration of the professional oath, and the formal recognition of outstanding academic achievements. A highlight of the event will be the presentation of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions President’s Gold Medal to the Best Outgoing Undergraduate student, an honor signifying exceptional dedication and scholarly excellence.

Awards will be conferred upon deserving members of the outgoing batch, including the Award of Excellence for both Undergraduate and Postgraduate students, the Best Outgoing Postgraduate Award, and the Best Student Researcher Award.

In addition to these accolades, the institution will recognize academic accomplishments through the presentation of Institutional Prizes (8 in total) and Subject-wise prizes (17 for UG & PG students). Furthermore, the ceremony will acknowledge students who have attained RGUHS University Ranks, including 4 Undergraduate and 12 Postgraduate students. The prestigious RGUHS Gold Medal in Homoeopathic Materia Medica will also be awarded, along with the Quality MD Dissertation Award, bestowed by the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH).

Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital is proud to announce its recent accreditation with NABH AYUSH Entry Level accreditation, valid from January 6th, 2026, to January 5th, 2028. Additionally, the Medical Laboratory at Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College Hospital has received NABL accreditation for the period spanning April 1st, 2026, to March 31st, 2030.

The Graduation Ceremony represents a significant milestone in the academic journeys of the graduating students. It underscores the institution’s unwavering dedication to providing exceptional Homoeopathic education and its commitment to delivering quality healthcare services to the community. The event serves as a testament to the hard work and perseverance of the students, faculty, and staff of Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital.