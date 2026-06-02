Father Muller Charitable Institutions to Lead Massive Anti-Drug Awareness Rally on June 3

Mangaluru: In a united stand against substance abuse and drug addiction, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI), Kankanady, will organize a large-scale Anti-Drug Awareness Rally on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, commencing at 7:00 a.m. from the Father Muller Campus, Kankanady.

The initiative aims to create awareness among students, faculty, staff, and the general public regarding the devastating effects of drug abuse and substance dependence.

Across the nation, state, and district, substance abuse has destroyed countless lives, disrupted families, and affected the future of young individuals. As an educational hub, Mangaluru has often been highlighted for concerns regarding drug usage among sections of the student community.

While law enforcement agencies and district authorities have successfully apprehended traffickers and curbed illegal activities, educational institutions have a vital responsibility to educate and empower young minds against the menace of drugs.

The campaign also draws inspiration from the “Nasha Mukt Bharat” initiative promoted by Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS), Bengaluru, which led to the formation of the Father Muller Nasha Mukt Task force Committees. These committees comprise members of the management, faculty, staff, and students who work together to disseminate awareness about the harmful consequences of substance abuse.

The rally is being coordinated in collaboration with the student bodies of the Father Muller Educational Institutions and the National Service Scheme (NSS). Participants will include students, faculty, and staff from:

• Father Muller Medical College

• Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences

• Father Muller School of Nursing

• Father Muller College of Nursing

• Father Muller College of Physiotherapy

• Father Muller College (Speech and Hearing)

• Father Muller Homoeopathic Medical College

• Father Muller College of Pharmaceutical sciences

• Father Muller Nursing College Thumbay

• Father Muller Allied Health College Thumbay

As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility and community outreach initiatives, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, under the leadership of Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI, has undertaken the complete organization of the programme. FMCI has procured 3000 rally T-shirts, arranged refreshments and logistical support, and coordinated all operational requirements to ensure the success of the event.

The rally will be formally flagged off by Shri Darshan H.V., IAS, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Dakshina Kannada, and Shri Michael D’Souza, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist in presence of Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, FMCI.

More than 3000 students, faculty members, and staff are expected to participate. A specially decorated awareness vehicle featuring a live anti-drug skit performance will accompany the procession.

The rally route will commence from the FMCI Chapel and proceed through:

• Father Muller Circle

• Karavali Circle

• Western side of Pumpwell Circle

before entering the Father Muller Convention Centre and culminating at the Father Muller Grounds, where a finish-line ceremony will be held.

Invitations for the concluding ceremony have been extended to senior police officials including:

• Shri Sudheer Kumar Reddy, IPS, Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City

• Shri Mithun H.N., DCP (Law & Order)

• Shrimati Geetha Kulkarni, ACP, CCRB

• Shri Ravish Naik, ACP, Central Division

As a prelude to the rally, slogan-writing and social media reel competitions were conducted among students as to create awareness among them too. Attractive cash prizes will be awarded during the concluding ceremony. The overwhelming response to the digital campaign has been remarkable, with one awareness reel garnering over 50,000 views and engagements within 24 hours, reflecting the commitment of students and faculty towards spreading the anti-drug message.

The extensive social media outreach has generated widespread support from the public. While registrations for the rally have already reached capacity with over 3000 participants, Father Muller Charitable Institutions appeals to citizens to support the movement in spirit, remain vigilant against substance abuse, and actively contribute towards building a drug-free society.

“Say No to Drugs – Choose Life, Health, and Hope.”