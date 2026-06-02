CJI Surya Kant administers oath to five new Supreme Court judges

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant on Tuesday administered the oath of office to five new judges of the Supreme Court. Justices Sheel Nagu, Shree Chandrashekhar, Sanjeev Sachdeva and Arun Palli, along with senior advocate V. Mohana, took oath as judges of the apex court after the Centre cleared their appointments on the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium.

Acting on the Collegium’s recommendations made in its meetings held on May 22 and May 27, the Centre on Monday approved the elevation of the four High Court Chief Justices and senior advocate Mohana to the Supreme Court.

In a post on the social media platform X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal had announced that the President, after consultation with the Chief Justice of India (CJI), had appointed Justices Sheel Nagu, Shree Chandrashekhar, Sanjeev Sachdeva and Arun Palli, along with senior advocate V. Mohana, as judges of the apex court.

“The Supreme Court Collegium, in its meetings held on 22nd & 27th May, 2026, has recommended elevation of the following persons as Judges in the Supreme Court,” the Collegium had said in a statement uploaded on the website of the apex court.

Justice Nagu was appointed as a judge of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in May 2011 and took over as the Chief Justice of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in July 2024.

Justice Chandrashekhar was elevated as a judge of the Jharkhand High Court in January 2013 and assumed office as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court in January 2025.

Justice Sachdeva was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Delhi High Court in April 2013 and became a permanent judge in March 2015. He became the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court in July 2025.

Justice Palli was elevated as a judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court in December 2013 and was appointed the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court in April 2025.

Senior advocate Mohana has been practising before the Supreme Court and has handled several constitutional, civil and service law matters before the apex court.

The oath ceremony comes weeks after President Droupadi Murmu promulgated the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Ordinance, 2026, increasing the sanctioned strength of judges in the apex court from 33 to 37, excluding the Chief Justice of India (CJI).