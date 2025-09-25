Father Muller College Celebrates World Pharmacists Day 2025

Mangaluru: Father Muller College of Pharmaceutical Sciences celebrated World Pharmacists Day 2025 with great enthusiasm and reverence. The event began with a prayer song by the students, followed by the dignitaries lighting the ceremonial lamp to mark the occasion.

The theme for this year, announced by the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP), was “Think Health, Think Pharmacist”, emphasizing the vital role pharmacists play in safeguarding public health.

The Chief Guest, Dr. Padmaja Udaykumar, Professor of Pharmacology at Father Muller Medical College, delivered an inspiring message highlighting the importance of pharmacy professionals in healthcare and education. In her address, she motivated students to uphold responsibility and dedication in their profession.

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, presided over the function and delivered the presidential address, encouraging students to pursue excellence with compassion and integrity. Dr. Satish S, Principal of FMCOPS, extended a warm welcome to the gathering, while the floral welcome and memento presentations added a touch of warmth to the celebration.

The program also featured a prize distribution ceremony to honor winners of various competitions held as part of the celebrations. Faculty, staff, and students actively participated, making the event a memorable occasion.

The event concluded with the vote of thanks by Mrs. Fmith Celvia Miranda, Associate Professor, Department of Pharmaceutics, and ended with the Institutional Anthem.