Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences Emerges Champions at State-Level Kabaddi Tournament

Mangaluru: In a moment of pride and jubilation, the students of Father Muller College of Allied Health Sciences (FMCOAHS) have clinched the Champion Trophy at the State-Level Inter-College Kabaddi Fest held from 7th to 10th July 2025 at Sri Siddhartha Medical College, Tumkur. The spirited team triumphed among 18 participating teams from across Karnataka in a league-cum-knockout format tournament.

Displaying grit, teamwork, and sheer athleticism, the Father Muller squad played a total of seven high-intensity matches, culminating in a spectacular finale against SSIMS Tumkur, where they sealed victory with a commanding score of 42-13. Their journey to the top has not only highlighted their sporting talent but also their discipline and determination, bringing laurels to the institution.

The winning team comprised the following players:

SL No Name Course

1 Ashish HN ATOT Intern (2020 batch)

2 Roopesh Raghunath Prabhu MLT Intern (2021 batch)

3 Nirmal James MIT Intern (2020 batch)

4 Prathik Kumar ATOT (2022 batch)

5 Joseph Sebastian ATOT (2022 batch)

6 Karan Leon Lobo ATOT (2022 batch)

7 Aaron John Goveas MIT (2022 batch)

8 Mohammad Asif MLT Intern

9 Vinod Kumar 1st Year ATOT (2024 batch)

10 Manaf Ibrahim 1st Year RDT (2024 batch)

A major part of this success story can be credited to the dedicated efforts of Mr. Chandrashekara S.N., Head Physical Education Instructor, whose unwavering commitment and hands-on coaching laid the foundation for this championship win. His ability to identify talent, shape a cohesive team, and inspire the players through focused training sessions and motivational leadership played a pivotal role in the team’s triumph.

Prof. Dr. Hilda D’Souza, Principal, FMCOAHS, expressed immense pride in the students, stating, “Our boys have not only showcased their physical prowess but also embodied the values of sportsmanship and unity. Their victory is a reflection of their dedication and the training they’ve undergone. We congratulate them wholeheartedly.”

Rev. Fr. Ajith Menezes, Administrator, Father Muller Medical College, praised the team’s commitment, saying, “This triumph is a testament to the holistic development we encourage at Father Muller Institutions. The team’s performance, backed by the unwavering efforts of Mr. Chandrashekara, has made the entire campus proud.”

Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director, Father Muller Charitable Institutions, extended his blessings and appreciation, noting, “It fills our hearts with joy to see our students shine on such a prestigious platform. Their discipline, team spirit, and resilience are admirable. Special thanks to Mr. Chandrashekara for his exceptional mentorship. May our students continue to excel in all avenues of life.”

This remarkable achievement reiterates FMCOAHS’s commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals who shine in both academics and extracurricular pursuits. The victory will remain a proud chapter in the institution’s history and an inspiration for future sports teams.