Father Muller College of Nursing Alumni Meet Celebrates Excellence and Emotional Wellness

Mangalore: The Alumni Association of Father Muller College of Nursing (FMCON) held its Annual General Body Meeting, along with the distribution of scholarships and research seed grants, at Rajath Bhavan on 19th July 2025. The event witnessed the enthusiastic participation of 115 alumni members.

The meeting commenced with the presentation of the annual activity and financial reports by Prof. Wilma S. Noronha, Secretary, and Ms. Denitha T, Treasurer of the association. A formal inaugural ceremony followed, marked by a prayer song and lighting of the lamp.

The program was graced by Rev. Fr. Faustine Lucas Lobo, Director of FMCI, and Dr. Virupaksha Devaramane, Consultant Psychiatrist and Chief Guest, alongside Prof. Sr. Dhanya Devisia, Principal, FMCON, and other dignitaries. The Director was ceremonially welcomed as he attended his first alumni meeting in office.

The highlight of the day was the release of the alumni bulletin “Revive”, showcasing two years of alumni activities, recognitions, and milestones.

As part of acknowledging academic excellence, six outstanding students from Father Muller College and School of Nursing were awarded scholarships for their meritorious performance in 2023–24. Additionally, research seed grants were conferred upon Prof. Precilla D’Souza and Prof. Sr. Deepa Peter for their research initiatives.

A keynote guest session titled “Knowing Minds, Nurturing Hearts” was delivered by Dr. Virupaksha Devaramane, who emphasized the importance of emotional and mental well-being in healthcare and the need for collaborative harmony in the workplace.

The event served as a vibrant reunion for alumni and a reaffirmation of FMCON’s commitment to holistic education, research, and professional development.

Mrs. Wilma S. Noronha, Secretary, Alumni Association & Dr. Shiji P.J. President, Alumni Association wholeheartedly arranged the event to keep in connect with those who have flown to locations wide but stringing them with threads of love to their Alma Mater.